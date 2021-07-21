Back in time

100 Years Ago — July 20, 1921
William Long, one of the best known residents of Springfield District, died at his home five miles below Springfield Thursday, aged 68 years.
The various boards of the county are carrying out a very respectable building program. Four room buildings at Capon Bridge, Green Spring, Springfield and Three Churches are going forward.
Thursday afternoon, Ernest, the 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Grosse, of Pittsburgh, who was visiting his grandfather, R.H. Cookus here, was operated on for appendicitis by Dr. Claybrook at the Allegany Hospital, Cumberland.
H.E.J. Oates and family have moved from York, Pa., back to this place. They have purchased the Lovett property on the new addition and will occupy it. Mr. Oates will again be connected with the telephone company.
Mr. and Mrs. Lot Wise who have had charge of the New Century Hotel, have given up the place and returned to Rio. Malcolm Harmison is now clerking there.
50 Years Ago — July 21, 1971
The Springfield Fire Department was called to the home of Richard Dyer Saturday at 3 p.m., where the lawn was afire and threatened the dwelling. Firemen were able to douse the flames before damage was done to the house.
In connection with their program to reduce the number of telephones on each rural party line, General Telephone has started replacing open wire with cable on Grassy Lick Road.
The Hampshire County Summer Head Start Program is now midway through the planned seven-week activity. There are approximately 40 children benefiting from this program designed to provide wider opportunities for low income children — an overall “head start” on the crucial year before entering first grade.
40 Years Ago — July 15, 1981
Mrs. Goldie Self is visiting her daughters, Marie Ward, Wanda Neilson and Mrs. Sharon Lambert in Salt Lake City, Utah and Denver, Colo.
Mary and Frank Whitacre of Romney are proud to announce the birth of a son, William Wesley, on June 10.
Marla K. Czernicki of Romney has been awarded a $500 health services scholarship to WVU by the Eastern Panhandle chapter of the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation.
30 Years Ago — July 17, 1991
The charter designating the Slanesville Ruritan Club as duly organized was unveiled before members and guests in ceremonies held the evening of July 11 at the Slanesville Fire Hall. A total of 51 individuals have been accepted as charter members of the new organization.
If a man has a talent and cannot use it, he has failed. If he has a talent and uses only half of it, he has partly failed. If he has a talent and learns somehow to use the whole of it, he has gloriously succeeded, and won a satisfaction and a triumph few men ever know. —Thomas Wolfe
20 Years Ago — July 18, 2001
Rick and Elayne Wilfong and children, Singapore, China, have spent the past three weeks visiting his mother, Vi Cupp, and husband, Jarrett and family, and Elayne’s mother, Julie Bartgis, and other relatives in the area.
David and Gayle Allen and children were in Duarte, Calif., recently, visiting David’s mother, Mildred Allen.
Randolph Ewers, Mandeville, Jamaica, is home for an extended visit.
10 Years Ago — July 20, 2011
ROMNEY — On July 10, the descendants of the late Frederick and Mary Alice Mauk met at the South Branch Inn in Romney for their annual reunion. There were approximately 45 present from various parts of Virginia and West Virginia.
Calvin Riggleman of Bigg Riggs Farm, located off Cooper Mountain just west of Capon Bridge, said Tuesday that the peach crop looks good. “We could use a shot of rain anytime now, but even so, it’s all good,” Riggleman said.
HONOLULU — U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Thomas B. Marsh, E-3/SN, spends most of his days patrolling the Pacific Coast off the island of Maui, as well as other islands near the mainland of Hawaii. Marsh, who is a native of Slanesville, was recently involved in a U.S. Coast Guard mission that rescued passengers from a stranded 30-foot vessel carrying 23 passengers and two crew members.
