Not gonna write about New Zealand. Not going to mention that there hasn’t been a Covid-19 death since Feb. 23, and the last time there was more than 1 death in a day, that was back in April of 2020, when 2 people died.
Not a fair comparison. Unlike us, those folks had to endure 6 whole weeks of a shutdown, done early in the course of the pandemic, which essentially controlled the situation. Currently, distancing is still recommended and face coverings are required on domestic flights and public transportation, but I’ll not note that otherwise day-to-day life is normal in the land of the kiwi.
Nothing more about Eyam, England, either. Done enough of that. Unlike us, those villagers didn’t have the burdensome sacrifice of wearing masks, and constantly being nagged about taking a nuisance vaccine. Of course, not knowing the cause of the plague and having no available treatment, the vast majority of the villagers died during their self-quarantine, which successfully saved many of their fellow countrymen.
Nowadays, individual liberties and freedoms too often trump altruism and the greater good. So, Eyam is history. And, as George Santayana said, “Those who do not know history’s mistakes are doomed to repeat them.”
A corollary is that those who do not learn history are also doomed to fail to repeat history’s successes.
How about religious leaders who are encouraging their flock not to mask, socially distance or vaccinate? No. For one thing, they’re getting enough ink, actually more than they deserve. Also, if one is relying solely on a religious leader for advice about health and if that advice contradicts expert epidemiologists or experienced public health officials, one is certainly not going to rely on me, a mere doctor, for health advice. Non-inquiring minds are already made up.
As evidence of that, in certain areas of the U.S., strident opponents of scientifically proven methods of disease prevention have harassed and threatened violence on public health officials, some of whom have subsequently resigned.
Should I pontificate on vaccine hesitancy? Depends on the reason for it.
There are vaccine-hesitant folks who believe that Covid-19 vaccines contain a tracking device, or that mass Covid-19 vaccination is part of some sinister plot by a mysterious elite group intending to control the world. These beliefs are too preposterous and bereft of objective evidence to dignify with any comment.
However, I will address a reasonable concern frequently expressed about the current vaccines. Many people are hesitant because they feel that the vaccines were developed too quickly, that their utilization was rushed and that they were prematurely made available. Those people would be surprised to know that the first coronavirus vaccine was developed as far back as 2003, when SARS Coronavirus appeared. The reason that it was not then commercially developed was because the SARS epidemic waned, so there was no economic incentive to mass manufacture the vaccine.
A similar scenario occurred later on when the MERS Coronavirus epidemic developed. Each of the MRNA vaccines that are now available were tested in over 30,000 subjects — prior to their Emergency Use Authorization. They were quickly made available because they were mass-produced in large numbers before the testing confirmed their effectiveness.
The government and the vaccine manufacturers engaged in what is termed “risk manufacturing.” Had the pre-EUA testing shown that the vaccines were unsafe and/or ineffective, the stockpile would have been useless and worthless and would not have been made available. “Warp Speed” was essentially a gamble that fortunately paid off.
So, pat yourselves on the back; your tax money funded the vaccine effort and manufacture. Since you paid for it, you might as well get it.
The writer is a member of the primary care provider team at the Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic in Sunrise Summit. Opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the writer.
