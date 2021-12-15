Christmas is the story of inclusion. Consider the powerful meaning as the shepherds were invited to participate in the Christmas story.
• Shepherds were not allowed to give testimony in a court of law, but they testified to everyone who would listen about Jesus’ birth.
• Shepherds were not allowed to enter synagogues because they were always ritually unclean, but entered into the presence of the Christ Himself.
• Shepherds were not invited into the homes of “nice people,” but they were invited into the presence of the Savior.
• Shepherds were always the last to hear the latest news, but they were the 1st to hear about Jesus.
• Shepherds were on the bottom of the social ladder, but they were on the top of God’s guest list for the first Christmas gathering.
Today, we tend to think of the shepherds of First Century Palestine in rather romantic overtones, with images drawn from art and literature. The reality for this story is rather bleak. If you were a shepherd living in Palestine, life was not dreamy or romantic.
The country in which you lived had been conquered and was dominated by the foreign military forces. The Romans taxed people of the conquered lands until many were financially destitute.
People lost their farms and businesses. Desperate to feed their families, some people turned to crime.
So as a shepherd, you constantly watched the flocks, because hungry people were trying to steal your sheep. They would attack in gangs. You had to be prepared to fight at any time.
Even on good days, your clothes were always dirty. You smelled like sheep. You never had any toilet paper. You were ritually unclean and barred from worship in the synagogue. You were constantly hungry. Camping outside is fun for a while, but it would get very old if you lived outside 365 days of the year.
I am told that the Pharisees and religious leaders had declared there were 6 professions that were unworthy. One of those was shepherding. Your testimony was unacceptable in court.
Anyway, out in the fields, you would normally be the last one to hear any news. “Nice people” generally had no dealings with these social outcasts. It is very unlikely that shepherds were ever invited to homes or special meals.
The story of the birth of Christ is a story of inclusion; everyone is welcome. Bethlehem was a small, unimportant town, but it was included in the prophecy and the plan. Mary and Joseph were unimportant people (peasants, really), but God chose to include them.
The shepherds were among the outcasts of proper society, but God included them in the celebration of the birth. We find great joy in the fact that everyone is included in God’s plan.
Jesus did not come to impress the religious right of His day. He did not come in hopes of mingling only with the rich or politically powerful. Jesus came for all people. Even outcasts like the shepherds. Even sinners like you and me. “Emmanuel – God with Us”
“So the last will be first, and the first will be last.” (Matthew 20:16)
