Christmas is officially over, but there is always time to look at an old story in a new light. I concur that Jesus is the reason for the season and I would never do anything to take away from that whatsoever.
I also fully understand that Jesus came as a baby to give us life, i.e. eternal life that came to us through the eventual death and resurrection of Jesus who is the Lamb slain before the foundation of the world, prophetically speaking.
But I never considered before that not only did Jesus come to bring us new life, but His birth also teaches us the importance of life itself. Being the Lamb slain before the foundation of the world, His birth was designed for the very purpose of redeeming us that we might be presented back to the Father through His sacrifice that paid the price for our sin.
But I was thinking about His birth and how Herod had decreed that all babies 2 years old and under were to be killed, all for the purpose of attempting to destroy the life of Christ so that His purpose could not be fulfilled.
In other words, this Christ-child was born with a purpose. Had Herod been successful in having Baby Jesus’ life destroyed there would be no redemption. ”For without the shedding of (Christ’s) blood, there is no redemption of sin.”
John the Baptist was also given a purpose for being born. He would go forth declaring “Repent, prepare ye the way of the Lord.”
Had Herod been successful John the Baptist would have had no such message to proclaim. So it was important that they be born that their purposes be fulfilled.
But I believe that God/Jesus does nothing without a definite purpose. With that being the case, then every child born is born with a definite purpose. It may not be as important as dying for the sins of mankind or declaring the way of the Lord, but still I believe every child is born with a purpose.
That then puts a lot of responsibility on the parents, or parent, to help the child find his or her purpose and to fulfill it.
Jesus gave instruction to the Jewish nation that they were to teach their children the ways of the Lord, and they were to do so in the morning when they would arise and at night when they were to lay down, the point being that the parents were to teach them about their purpose.
The children were to be instructed to love the Lord with all their heart, soul, mind and body. They were to develop a relationship with Jehovah God.
God not only gives children a purpose, but He gives us instruction as to how and what we are to teach them.
“Trust in the Lord heart and lean not unto your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.” (Proverbs 3:5,6)
Solomon in all his wisdom said, “Remember your Creator in the days of your youth.” (Ecclesiastes 12:1)
Jesus’ birth teaches us that we have life in Christ, but it also teaches us the importance. I’m convinced that there will be a hard price to pay for those who so quickly and willingly take the life of a child, and for those doctors who take the lives of countless babies as if life has no meaning, no purpose and no meaning at all.
God doesn’t waste anything and He doesn’t tolerate those who treat life carelessly. (Proverbs 6: 16, 17) “These 6 things doth the Lord hate: yea, 7 are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood...”
So He came to give us life and to teach us that life is vitally important. No, every child born does not fulfill his or her God-given purpose. That could very well mean that we, as parents and guardians could have much to account for.
We are to train up a child in the fear and admonition of the Lord. It’s as important as life itself.
