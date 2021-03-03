As we journey to the cross let us continue to focus on the 7 last words of Jesus.
The Scripture is from Luke 23:39-43, (The Living Bible) one of the criminals hanging beside him scoffed, “So you’re the Messiah, are you? Prove it by saving yourself—and us, too, while you’re at it.”
But the other criminal protested. “Don’t you even fear God when you are dying? We deserve to die for our evil deeds, but this man hasn’t done one thing wrong.” Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your Kingdom.” And Jesus replied, “Today you will be with me in Paradise. This is a solemn promise.”
On a hill called Golgotha there are 3 men hanging on crosses. Two of them are criminals. The other one was the Son of God. Jesus was hanging between them. It was a day no one would ever forget.
When Jesus was doing ministry, you could find him hanging out with the troublemakers, the addicts and the outcasts. When no one else thought them worthy to be around, Jesus did. He loved them, he had compassion for them, and now His life is coming to an end.
He is experiencing the physical, emotional and even spiritual agony of the cross, and He was still “hanging out” with these people. Jesus purpose was to come, to seek and to save the lost. Jesus spent his whole life engaging with the people most of us have spent our whole lives trying to avoid.
One of the criminals mocked him and said, “if you are the son of God, save yourself” and “save us.” The other criminal could see the love and compassion Jesus had for the soldiers. He could hear Jesus’ words of forgiveness for the things they were doing to Him.
The criminal took a good hard look at himself, and realizes he was wrong for the sins he has committed. He looked to Jesus and said, “My time has come, and I’m slowly fading, but I know I deserve what I am about to receive. Jesus, when You are in Your kingdom could You please, please remember me?”
Jesus, with tears falling from his eyes looked at the criminal and said, “I tell the truth, today, you will be with Me in paradise.”
This criminal was having his worst day ever. He was dying on a cross. All hope was gone, he felt all alone, and through it all, Jesus was right there beside him.
Isn’t that comforting to know that when we have difficult days Jesus is right there with us too?”
On that day, Jesus died on the cross because He loved you and me. In the Living Bible (John 3:16-17), “God loved the world so much that he gave his only Son, so that anyone who believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. God did not send his Son into the world to condemn it, but to save it.”
Jesus came for one reason… You.
So that one day, we too can be in paradise with Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.