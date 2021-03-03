Last week’s temperatures provided a respite from the cold, icy conditions we have been experiencing recently. As the ground continues to thaw and the snow and ice melts, ideas of spring begin to return. Songbirds can be heard announcing the arrival of the day with air that is slightly warmer. In addition, a vision emerges that includes spring flowers and green grass. Even though winter may stick around a bit longer, we can be grateful for a peek into a change of seasons.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org. The River House is preparing for an exciting spring reopening. Check their website or Facebook page for additional information.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The Library is open on Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Currently, no small children are being admitted to the library and there is a limitation of 3 patrons allowed at 1 time. Curbside service is available. Books and movies may be requested by utilizing their website. No late fees are being charged at this time.
The 2020 West Virginia Tax Booklet and tax forms are currently available at the library.
Facebook children’s story hour continues every Wed at 11 a.m. This week’s kids’ crafts are being inspired by Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2.
The Library continues collecting non-perishable food for the Amazing Grace Food Bank. The Library is also a drop off site for the HC Animal Shelter. Items needed for the shelter include blankets, sheets and towels.
The library needs the following items: Paper towels, Lysol or Clorox wipes, hand soap and cleaning supplies. In addition, Scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper are needed. They also accept DVDs and audios for their check out collection.
The West Virginia Kids Connect Access Point has been hooked up. Come by the library to sign up and your child will be able to log on anywhere in WV. To learn more, contact them at 1-866-K12-WIFI or look them up on the web at www.wvkidsconnect.net.
The Library has created a special section dedicated to beginning readers. These books include books you read to someone and books you read to yourself. Check with the librarian if you have any questions about these special books.
The Library also has a selection of books dedicated to home schooling. These resource books (located downstairs) include sample study books as well as curriculum suggestions. In this time of virtual learning, these books may provide insight into enhancing the home school experience.
New Books on the Shelves (Donated by Friends of the Library):
“Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
“Dark Sky” by C.J. Box
“After Sundown” by Linda Howard and Linda Jones
“American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummings
“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
“All the Colors of Night” by Jayne Ann Krentz
“American Traitor” by Brad Taylor
New Children’s Books
“Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dave Pilkey
“Balloons over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet
Read Across America Day or Dr. Seuss Day is now celebrated March 1 through March 5. Educators are encouraged to select diverse books to read to their students.
Community Events
Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many events have been cancelled. Please check their websites, Facebook posting, or contact them directly to confirm that the event is still being held.
Capon Bridge Town Council Meeting will meet at the Town Hall Building on March 9 at 7 p.m.
Friends of the Library will meet at the library on Tuesday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m.
Covid-19 vaccine appointments for eligible participants can be scheduled and preregistered by calling the WV Covid-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. Please note, vaccine supplies are limited, and walk-ins will not be accepted. Check the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov, local media or social media for instructions on how to reschedule an appointment due to inclement weather.
Looking ahead – Mac’s Place at Capon Bridge opens on April 2 (soft opening) and April 3 (grand opening). This one of a kind variety shop and café will feature a number of different items including a coffee shop, unusual finds, homemade sweet treats, music and much more. Check out their website at https://macsplacecaponbridgesquare.site.
Celebrations for the Month of March
Fri. 3/5 – National Cheese Doodle Day. Enjoy this fun snack with your family while watching TV or at a party. Like potato chips, it is never easy to eat just 1.
Mon. 3/8 – International Women’s Day. On this global day of celebration, take the time to donate to your favorite charity that supports women or perhaps volunteer at a local women’s shelter. The theme for this year’s celebration is #ChoosetoChallenge and invites all to celebrate the economic, cultural and political achievements of women. First celebrated in 1911, today the IWD is supported by over a million people worldwide.
Fri. 3/12 – National Plant a Flower Day. In preparation for spring, why not peruse the shelves of your favorite store for some bulbs to plant in honor of this day? You might also purchase a new houseplant that will enhance your home.
Wed. 3/17 – St. Patrick’s Day. The earliest celebration for this special day is recorded on March 17, 1631. St. Patrick was a patron saint known for spreading Christianity throughout Ireland. Irish traditions on this day include wearing of the green, drinking green beer, kissing someone who is Irish, dancing an Irish jig, and wearing a shamrock.
