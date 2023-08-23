A sweeping foster care lawsuit against the state’s health department has been granted class-action status, meaning children in the state’s troubled system can join the legal filing. 

The lawsuit, which was first filed in 2019, said that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources violated the constitutional rights of more than 6,000 kids in the state foster care system. The allegations included that the state had failed to protect children, sent them to unsafe institutions and left them to languish in the system without any plan for permanency. Additionally, the lawsuit alleged DHHR had overburdened its child protective services workers. 

