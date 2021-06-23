The spotted lanternfly has been identified in a 3rd county of the Eastern Panhandle.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that Jefferson County hosts the invasive species, Lycorma delicatula, after it was found in Berkeley and Mineral counties.
U.S. Department of Agriculture collaborators spotted a small population on May 27 near Kearneysville and confirmed the findings last week.
The WVDA and USDA will be conducting treatments to contain the insects.
“This will continue to be a growing problem that threatens agriculture and our homeowner’s properties. We hope a more robust federal effort to contain and slow the spread of these insects will be initiated soon,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “If you believe you spot the Spotted Lanternfly, make sure to report it to the WVDA.”
The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive plant hopper that is native to China and arrived in North America hidden on goods imported from Asia. Juvenile spotted lanternflies, known as nymphs, and adults prefer to feed on the invasive tree known as Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but also feed on a wide range of crops and plants, including: grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees.
“The WVDA is encouraging landowners to inspect their property for the black nymph life stage now, especially for properties that contain numerous tree-of-heaven,” WVDA Spotted Lanternfly Coordinator Kristen Wickert said. “The greater the effort to track the movement of this pest, the more effective our treatment can be to combat it. We rely heavily on the public to aid us on this effort.”
For more information or to report potential Spotted Lanternfly sightings, contact bugbusters@wvda.us or 304-558-2212.
WVDA continues focusing on where the spotted lanternfly has been found and what to do if you spot it.
The Berkeley County infestation was found in late 2019 and can be directly linked to the established spotted lanternfly population in central Pennsylvania.
“Berkeley County has I-81 that goes through West Virginia which transports a lot of truck cargo between Harrisburg, Pa., down to Winchester, Va. There’s a lot of heavy traffic there,” Wickert said. “We’re seeing populations of spotted lanternfly popping up at rest stops along I-81. That is a direct link in how spotted lanternfly got into West Virginia in Berkeley County.”
The pest has also been seen in and around Winchester.
Spotted lanternfly will catch a ride on cars, trucks and big rigs and establish a population wherever they decide to hop off and can find their preferred host, Tree of Heaven.
Wickert says the spotted lanternfly population in Mineral County most likely got started in a similar fashion and was first discovered in 2020.
“In Mineral County, which is below Cumberland, Md., it seems they came in on an individual’s car and started a population near a local school,” Wickert says. “Frankfort High School has a pretty well-established population on their property which the WVDA and the United States Department of Agriculture are working together to control. We’ve noticed that it’s spread because there’s a lot of traffic from students and parents going between the neighborhood. The spotted lanternfly has sporadically been appearing throughout Short Gap.”
Even though the spotted lanternfly populations are just getting established, Wickert says the WVDA and the USDA are taking an aggressive approach to eradication.
“In Berkeley County, we’re focusing on doing an inventory of spotted lanternfly’s preferred host, Tree of Heaven, and treating them along I-81,” she says. “It’s a big project. We’ve already seen a reduction in some of the population from last year from those efforts.”
In Mineral County, she says, “we’re working on mapping out all the locations where spotted lanternfly are located and doing the same thing we’ve done and seen success with in Berkeley County.”
Wickert says while only 2 counties have detected populations of spotted lanternfly, they’re keeping a close eye out across the state.
“We are focusing on the 2 counties it’s already in and stopping it from spreading out. We’re also focusing on other cities that have a lot of traffic like Morgantown with I-79 because there are populations of spotted lanternfly now close to Pittsburgh and people travel that route back and forth. Just as a precautionary survey method, we’ve put out traps in cities like Huntington, Beckley and other parts of the state.”
So, what do you do if you think you’ve spotted a spotted lanternfly?
“The first thing you should do, especially if you’re in one of the counties where we don’t have it yet, is contact the WVDA hotline at 304-558-2212, or you can send us an email at bugbusters@wvda.us. Of course, try and kill it because it is a problematic insect,” stresses Wickert.
There are methods individuals can take on their own to eradicate spotted lanternfly. You can learn more by contacting the WVDA.
