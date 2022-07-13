Rising 8th-grader Michelle Stum suffered a seizure while swimming last Tuesday, July 5. She was rushed to Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, where she passed away 5 days later, surrounded by loved ones.
“There are few words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing Michelle,” Shelly Skipper of Springfield posted on a GoFundMe page she created for the family. “ She was a light in this world, and now we need to continue shining her light by carrying it within us in our own lives.”
The 14-year-old was described as an outdoor lover who swam, fished and drove go-carts and 4-wheelers.
Michelle played banjo and ukulele; she painted in her free time.
Services are Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney, with visitation starting at noon and the funeral at 2 p.m.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to Shaffer’s, 230 E. Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
To donate online, search for “Michelle Stum” at GoFundMe.com. As of midday Tuesday, $7,335 had been pledged toward the $10,000 goal.
