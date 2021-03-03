March opens with a Romney dawn starting at 5:50 a.m., sunrise at 6:49 a.m., mid-day at 12:27 p.m., sunset at 6:07 p.m. and dusk ending at 7:05 p.m., yielding 11 hours and 19 minutes of sunlight.
The sun is in the star group Aquarius through March 22, shifting into Pisces for the rest of the month. The morning moon appears half full (like a reversed “D”) in the southern dawn on March 5.
On March 13, the moon shifts from the morning to the evening side of the sun on March 13 (new moon). Mid-March will feature a crescent moon in the western dusk. The moon will appear near the planet Mars on March 19.
On March 21 the evening moon will appear half full (like a letter “D”) in the southwestern sky. This evening moon phase offers the best views of the moon’s craters. For along the moon’s left or straight edge, the sun there is rising, catching the raised rims of the craters. The large grey patches easily seen by eye are huge lava plains, comparable to large U.S. states.
The moon will grow to full on March 28. This early spring full moon causes Easter to occur on April 4.
In early March, there is a cluster of 3 planets low in the southeastern dawn sky. From left to right, the planets are bright Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn.
On March 10, the crescent moon will appear under the bright planet Jupiter in the 6:30 a.m. southeastern sky. By 6 a.m. in late March, Mercury will appear too close to the sun, but bright Jupiter and Saturn will be easily seen in the 6 a.m. southeastern dawn sky. These two giant planets will be easily seen in the late summer evening sky.
Venus, now hidden in the sun’s glare will be seen in the western dusk then.
In the March southern evening sky, the bright winter evening stars form a letter “W.” At the left bottom of the “W” is Sirius (say “serious”), the night’s brightest star and the closest night star (at 8.6 light years away) seen from our area.
Near the middle of the “W” are the three stars of Orion’s belt. At the top of the “W” is the bright pink star Betelgeuse (say “Beetle Juice”), a huge supergiant star near the end of its life. Betelgeuse will die in a supernova explosion, leaving behind either a neutron star (city sized) or a black hole (no size at all).
The Big Dipper (7 stars) is in the North Northeast with its bowl on top and handle stars below. The 2 top bowl stars point left to the North Star, a modest star about halfway from the horizon to the top of the sky.
In the East is Leo, the Lion, one of the animal star groups along the sun’s path. The sun appears in front of Leo from Aug. 10 through Sept. 15. Leo’s brighter stars form a sickle or backwards question mark. At the bottom of the sickle is the bright star Regulus, Latin for “little king.”
March ends with a 6:59 a.m. sunrise and a 7:35 p.m. sunset, giving Romney 12 hours and 36 minutes of sunlight that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.