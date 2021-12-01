AUGUSTA — The Trailblazers 4-H club met on Oct. 11 to hold elections and set their goals for the year.
Officers for this year are: RandiJo Wolford, president; Lane Suddath, vice president; Danielle Park, secretary; Jackson Savage, reporter; Briar Rickman, health officer; Kade Suddath, club project coordinator; Grafton Whitacre, community service coordinator; Stella Iser, song leader; and Chet Rickman and Marley Savage, game leaders.
Club members voted to participate in the Green Tree Plastics ABC Promise Partnership. The ABC Promise Partnership is a plastic cap and lid recycling program that encourages people to care about the earth and promote green living.
Club members will be collecting, sorting and weighing plastic caps and lids throughout this year in hopes of exchanging them for an outdoor bench that the club will then donate to the community. If you are interested in helping the Trailblazers with this community service project, please contact the Hampshire County Extension Office at 304-822-5013 to get in touch with our club leaders.
