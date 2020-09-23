Back in time

100 Years Ago — Sept. 22, 1920
Marvin Hockman of Slanesville is assisting in the store of Milleson and Combs in the evenings.
James Clower spent Monday here on his way to Morgantown, where he will resume his studies at the University.
Mrs. George Herriott has moved from Wapocoma to her townhouse to give her children the benefit of our schools.
50 Years Ago — Sept. 23, 1970
The Ways and Means Committee of the Romney Womens’ Club will hold a style show and card party on Friday evening, Oct. 3, 1970, at 7:30 p.m. at the Romney Grade School. “Fall-A-Rama Style Revenue” is the name for fashions shown by the courtesy of Jeannine’s Boutique.
A low of 49 degrees on the 20th and a high of 93 degrees on the 22nd have been officially recorded for the past week by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .24 inches.
The Hampshire County Schools will again support and participate in American Education Week, a national event held each year. This year, American Education Week will be held the last week of October, the 25th to the 31st. The theme of this year’s annual celebration of free public schools is “Shape Schools for the 70’s.”
40 Years Ago — Sept. 24, 1980
The 20th annual reunion of students and teachers associated with one room schools in Hampshire County took place Sept. 14 at the Modern Woodmen Hall, Delray, with 63 students and teachers present. A covered dish luncheon was served followed by a meeting with Eldora Park presiding.
This fall, as part of a district wide Boy Scout Recruitment Program, local Scout troops will be holding a joining night “Troop Campfire Program” for potential new Scouts and their parents. Each boy who joins a troop at the campfire will receive a “Hot Spark” flint and steel fire building kit.
Plans have been made for the 7th Annual Horse Show at the 1980 Old Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival in Burlington. The show will begin at 1 p.m., on Sunday, at the site of the Festival on the grounds of the United Methodist Children’s Home in Burlington.
30 Years Ago — Sept. 26, 1990
The W. Va. Division of Forestry initiated its leaf coloration tracking for 1990 today, Sept. 26. A report will be issued each Wednesday through October or until the leaves all come down. Three stages will be reported: Stage 1 Transition; Stage 2 Peak; and Stage 3 Past Peak. Foresters predict an excellent array of colors will be displayed this fall if we don’t receive too much heavy rain and wind during the critical transition period from early October through about the 19th.
Residents of the county, and Romney and Capon Bridge in particular, took part in the Global Walk for a Livable World last Tuesday and Wednesday when about 90 walkers camped overnight before beginning the next leg of their journey from Los Angeles to New York City. The lawn of the Romney Presbyterian Church was quite a sight by late Tuesday afternoon with its dozens of tents erected for the night along with walkers resting on the grass and catching up on the events of the day.
The West Virginia Association of the Deaf celebrated its 75th anniversary in August on the campus of the W. Va. School for the Deaf in Romney. The association which was organized on June 13, 1915, and incorporated on Dec. 30, 1930, held its 1st convention on June 1, 1914, in Romney.
20 Years Ago — Sept. 27, 2000
James Edward Miller of Romney was the 1st Hampshire County resident to receive his high school diploma for serving his country during a foreign war. Miller was honored Monday night at the school board office on South High St. and was presented his diploma from Romney High School, class of 1944.
First National Bank of Romney has been awarded BAUERFINANCIAL’s 5-star superior rating for the 33rd consecutive time. BAUERFINANCIAL Reports Inc., the nation’s leading bank research firm, recognizes First National Bank of Romney’s past and present superior strength and performance through this prestigious award.
Children’s author Cheryl Ware will be signing books at the Hampshire County Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Ware is the author of Flea Circus Summer (formerly titled Sea Monkey Summer) and Catty-Cornered and the newly released Venola in Love.
10 Years Ago — Sept. 22, 2010
Gov. Joe Manchin, first lady Gayle Manchin and a host of officials and students met Monday at Romney Elementary School to celebrate the opening of the Safe Route to School project. The project was a collaborative effort between Romney Elementary School, the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and the City of Romney.
Hampshire County Community Foundation director Amy Pancake Monday night presented Arts in Education grants to 3 local teachers. Pancake presented a $3,900 grant to Michelle Wilkens of Augusta Elementary School to integrate art, science and photography in the classroom. A grant of $2,050 was presented to Gayle Allen of Springfield-Green Spring Elementary for a kindergarten-based geometry and visual arts program and a grant for $4,970 went to Jack Aclin of Hampshire High School to complete funding for a potter’s wheel and kiln pottery program.
One of the stops on the Buckin’ B Cattle Company’s 10th anniversary bull-ridin’ tour was at the local Crystal Valley Ranch. Located off Route 28 between Springfield and Romney, Crystal Valley Ranch was the site of Saturday night’s rodeo, featuring some of the best on the bull-riding circuit.
