100 years ago – 1922
ROANOKE – Col. Robert E. Lee, grandson of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Commander in Chief of the Confederate Armies, died this morning at Virginia College, following an illness of many months. He was 53 years old.
The only tournament picnic of the year for Hampshire County was held in Parker’s Grove last Saturday and was attended by a large crowd of people who spent a very pleasant day. The Romney Band furnished music for the occasion and J.B. Saville made an interesting talk. Winners in the tournament were as follows: Richard Ludwick crowned his wife queen; John Dan Taylor crowned his wife first maid; John H. Parker crowned his wife second maid; James Crskadon Jr., crowned as third maid, a young lady whose name we are unable to ascertain, Jos. A. Pancake won fourth maid crown which he gave to Harry Cheshire who crowned his little daughter. Joseph A. Pancake received the prize of $1.00 for horsemanship.
50 years ago - 1972
CAPON CHAPEL — Miss Joyce Oates has begun teaching duties in the Frederick County Public School System. — Coaches Jerry Mezzatesta and Mike McKee have begun football practice for prospective junior high team members. They will begin their season Sept. 8, with a home game opener against WVSD. The coaches plan to initiate a pass, punt, and kick football skills program for elementary boys this year.
“The French Connection,” an action-packed, edge-of- the-seat, thriller about two real life New York City narcotics detectives, begins Sept. 10 at the Alpine Theatre, Romney.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lee, Linda and Virginia, of Hagerstown, Md., spent the holidays here with Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Lee. Linda will remain here with her grand- parents and start back to school this week.
40 years ago - 1982
Mrs. Sue Palmer, wife of SFC James Palmer, received the Order of Caroline Scott Harrison award for extraordinary volunteer service within the Fort Harrison, Indiana, community. The award was presented in July by SSC Deputy Commander Col. Robert A. Wagener.
Wayne Perando and Carl Bane of Augusta Senior 4-H Club placed first in the team State Conservation and Land Management Visual Presentation, Senior Division. Wayne is the son of Dinah and Charles E. Perando of Augusta. Carl is the son of Carol and Townsend Bane, also of Augusta.
30 years ago - 1992
KIRBY — Jane Lightner has moved to Horn Camp to make her home with Leon and Betty Breton. Want to welcome Jane to our community from Phoenix, Ariz.
Local folks enjoyed the Hampshire County Fair the past week.
Everyone is busy with harvesting of a bountiful supply of garden produce this year. Farmers are harvesting grain and still cutting hay, as it’s been a wonderful growing season.
20 years ago - 2002
Kim Shrout and daughter Stephanie, Manassas, Va., were in town for the Heritage Days weekend visiting her mother, Carol Swiger, and father, Don, who is a resident of Capon Manor. Also, Brad Swiger and wife, Kim and their twins, Patrick and Caroline, of Glen Allen, Va., spent several days with his parents.
Micah and Jane C. Burgess, Pittsburgh, Pa., were weekend guests of her parents, Don and Paula Cookman.
Linda Giles, Huntington, is visiting her brother-in-law and sister, Bob and Nancy Allen. Nancy’s sister, Cynthia Winter, with son Matthew of Berryville, Va., joined the family on Saturday to celebrate her sisters’ birthdays.
10 years ago – 2012
THREE CHURCHES — The West Virginia Retreat Center complex, a division of Global Country of World Peace in Three Churches, recently opened 3 more residential buildings, increasing the number to 10.
Additional buildings on the 410-acre, $10 million complex include a large dining hall and a couple of small villages that house staff and offices.
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Three Berkshire pigs born and raised at Hampshire High School recently took top honors at the state fair. The 3 pigs, Gerald, Dave and Susie, were born in February and March. Teacher Isaac Lewis said, “Dave took grand champion boar, which is No. 1 in the state.” Gerald was awarded the reserve grand champion boar and Susie the state reserve champion gilt. “Gerald and Susie were litter-mates — brother and sister,” said Lewis. In the past 5 years the Berkshire program at Hampshire High School has grown by leaps and bounds. Lewis said it is very rare for a school to have a breeding program such as the one at HHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.