Wapocoma Temperance Society

The 1925 caption for this photo, penned by V. M. Poling, reads 3 distinct lines:  “Wapocoma Temperance Society Celebrating on Literary Society Grounds Romney 1867,” “A free gift by the ‘society’ of building and grounds to the state of West Virginia for a Deaf and Blind School at Romney 1871” and “Romney Literary Society Hall and School Building, Romney, 1815.”

100 years ago – 1922

ROANOKE – Col. Robert E. Lee, grandson of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Commander in Chief of the Confederate Armies, died this morning at Virginia College, following an illness of many months. He was 53 years old.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.