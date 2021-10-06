October has arrived, bringing with it cool mornings and evenings, plus glorious afternoons. I love this time of year. I call it my feel-good month, and it is also breast cancer month. I am one of those fortunate survivors who still love life and thank God for it every day.
I visited the Farmers Market in Capon Bridge and came home with treasures: yellow squash for a casserole, a bouquet of vivid flowers, a comfrey plant and a delicious orange-cranberry scone and an apple cider donut. The scone was delicious with my favorite Earl Grey tea, and I stashed the donut for later. The market will be closing this month as the growing season is winding down. I hope the market will be here next summer. It is a great addition to our food base.
Capon Bridge has another new business, Bent River Trading Company, which features West Virginia handmade items. It has been open a few weeks, and they have a remarkable collection of treasures to offer for sale. Stop in and check it out. You will surely find something tempting.
Rain Crow held their final concert of the summer on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m., Capon Bridge Library. It was a perfect afternoon for music. The weather was great and the atmosphere was very relaxed. I really enjoy vintage rock and roll music; it makes me feel young again, and that is priceless. Music has a great influence on our lives and emotions. It can be both uplifting and inspiring.
Enjoy these golden days while they last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.