As the holidays approach, the opportunities to bless others appear right on schedule. Churches begin collecting Christmas shoeboxes to send to children throughout the world. Food is collected and gladly shared with the community so every family can enjoy a meal together. Boxes for collecting “Toys for Tots” are set up at a number of locations to gather gifts in preparation for Christmas. It’s all a great reminder of how generous the people of Hampshire County can be. But, there is something else I hope you notice too. The people that take part in these opportunities to bless those around them are some of the happiest and most content people you will ever find. Why is that?
One answer comes from Proverbs 11:24-25 where we read, “One gives freely, yet grows all the richer; another withholds what he should give, and only suffers want. Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.”
The reason so many find fulfillment in being generous is because they themselves are being enriched by blessing others. The idea that blessing others leads to personal contentment and joy seems so backward at first. But that’s the way God’s economy works. If you withhold what is meant to bless others, you find yourself in want, while others who freely give of what they have find themselves growing richer. But, of course, those that find this to be true know one other thing. God is not talking about money!
God may indeed bless you financially when you use the money He gives you for the work of His kingdom. The parable of the talents makes that clear. In Matthew 25:14-30 we find that those who use the master’s money wisely are blessed with more resources while those who refuse to use the master’s money suffer loss. But the parable of the talents and Proverbs 11:24-25 are not promoting a prosperity gospel. Instead, they foster an attitude that recognizes everything belongs to the Lord. Proverbs 11:24-25, in particular, calls each of us to have an unselfish, generous attitude with what we have. It’s an outlook that recognizes God’s personal generosity toward you in Christ and then responds accordingly.
Those who find the truth in this upside-down equation are the ones who seem the happiest when they’re blessing others. You will find them collecting toys, food, and items to be sent far and wide during this holiday season. When you see them, they will be smiling and filled with joy over what the Lord is doing around them. So, what’s holding you back from being one of them? God promises, “Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.”
