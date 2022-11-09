Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

As the holidays approach, the opportunities to bless others appear right on schedule. Churches begin collecting Christmas shoeboxes to send to children throughout the world. Food is collected and gladly shared with the community so every family can enjoy a meal together. Boxes for collecting “Toys for Tots” are set up at a number of locations to gather gifts in preparation for Christmas. It’s all a great reminder of how generous the people of Hampshire County can be. But, there is something else I hope you notice too. The people that take part in these opportunities to bless those around them are some of the happiest and most content people you will ever find. Why is that?

One answer comes from Proverbs 11:24-25 where we read, “One gives freely, yet grows all the richer; another withholds what he should give, and only suffers want. Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.” 

