MORGANTOWN — WVU Medicine Orthopaedics has received the American Orthopaedic Association’s Own the BoneStar Performer designation, an achievement reserved only for institutions that perform the highest level of fragility fracture and bone healthcare.  

Although more than 53 million Americans already have osteoporosis or are at high risk due to low bone mass, most will go undiagnosed and untreated. Due to an aging population, the number of Americans with osteoporosis or low bone density is expected to increase significantly.

