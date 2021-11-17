We’re looking for your favorite pictures from Christmases gone by.
It might be you, or one of your kids, or a special gift or a family gathering. It could be sweet or goofy.
Most of all, it should bring back fond memories.
We want to publish those special pictures in our Dec. 23 edition.
Just email the photo, along with some information about who is pictured and maybe when it was taken, to news@hampshirereview.com. Or you can drop it off at our office, 74 W. Main St., Romney.
But hurry! We need them in hand by 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
