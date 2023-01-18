Spotlight
MANCHESTER, N.H.— Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester named three Hampshire students to their President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
MANCHESTER, N.H.— Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester named three Hampshire students to their President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
These students are Angelina Sydnor and Alex Hott, both of Augusta, and Mary Kirby of Romney.
Full-time undergreaduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and higher are named to the President’s List.
