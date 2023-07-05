law cancer

Left to right: Suzanne Weise, J.D., teaching professor and director of the Child & Family Advocacy Law Clinic, and Laurel Lyckholm, M.D., professor of Hematology/Oncology, WVU Cancer Institute and WVU School of Medicine.

MORGANTOWN — A partnership formed by the WVU Cancer Institute and Child & Family Advocacy Law Clinic aims to decrease barriers to legal care for patients living with cancer by providing them free, high-quality legal counsel and representation.

The Medical-Legal Partnership, established in August of 2022, matches third year law students in the Child & Family Advocacy Law Clinic with cancer patients needing assistance with legal matters including durable power of attorney, social security disability benefits, divorce, custody, guardianship, wills, estate planning property deed issues, housing concerns, and end-of-life financial planning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.