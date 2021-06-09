Friendship brings beauty to our days and joy to our world. Every time I think of you, I give thanks to my God and joy to our world. You have worked so hard for the homemakers club and so hard for the fair. Thank you, Eileen. Yes, Central Homemakers Club will back you, Duane Oates, and do all we can to make our county fair a success.
I think of the pictures we cherish. They bring back lots of memories of our days gone by. One picture and its memories are of Kenneth Wolfe and Harry Smith, my dad, leading off the parade at the Hampshire County Fair in a vehicle made by a person in the Burlington area. The radiator sat at their knees and down the track they came, leading off the parade, and lots of memories are held dear to us of the early days of the county fair. Hope to see you there.
Do not throw away your old books. I have an old Webster Encyclopedia that is coming apart, but lots of value is found there.
