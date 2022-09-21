Your family is at the center of your heart, and your healthy heart is at the center of living well through an active lifestyle. You can keep your family—and your heart—healthy by spending quality time together.
Sitting down to eat with family at mealtime can lead to activity planning, which leads to energetic, family outings and other activities that create long-term, healthy lifestyles for everyone. Families can collectively plan shared time—bike rides, swimming, hiking, camping, walking, skiing and other physical excursions.
Time spent around the table can result in a shared planning process. Each family member acts as a support system for other members creating an ongoing atmosphere of encouragement, helping to ensure planning for future physical activities.
Physical exercise and activities are important for a child’s growth and development, as well as maintaining a healthy body weight. It’s important that children get 60 minutes or more of physical activity each day.Children aren’t the only members of the family that need physical exercise. Heart disease and stroke are 2 top causes of death in the United States among women and men. Avoiding cardiovascular diseases like these starts with a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.
According to the Center for Disease Control, adults should try for at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of physical exercise each week. Engaging in aerobic behavior, as well other physical activities can significantly reduce your chances for cardiovascular diseases, lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol.
Getting on a path to a healthier lifestyle is an incremental process. Start by doing small things that can add up to accomplish the bigger picture of being healthy. Here are some ways to start living a healthier, more active life:
Walk around the block after a meal.
Make a new house rule: no sitting still during television commercials.
Find a day to spend as a family doing some kind of physical activity such as riding bikes, swimming or taking a walk.
The shared moments, customs and healthy nutrition behaviors of family mealtime can help your family adopt life-changing eating patterns. You can make family-style meals a priority and introduce a healthier, more active everyday life in your home.
Zucchini and Fresh Corn Quesadillas
- 2 medium ears sweet corn
- 2 medium zucchinis, cut into pieces 1/2 inch small
- Sweet onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices or chopped
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. basil
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. cumin
- 6 flour tortillas (8-inch size), warmed
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Microwave corn in husks for 5 minutes; allow to cool. Remove husks and remove the kernels from the cobs. To a large skillet, add oil and onion. Cook until onion is translucent and add the corn. Continue cooking for about 3 to 5 minutes until vegetables are slightly brown. Add the zucchini, stir in the basil, oregano, garlic, salt and cumin. Cook until zucchini is tender and remove from the heat.
On a large skillet or griddle, warm 6 tortillas over slow to medium heat. Flip tortillas and place 1/2-cup or 3 Tbsp. filling on 1 side of each tortilla; sprinkle with cheese. Fold tortillas over filling. Cook quesadillas until heated through and slightly brown, about 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Cut into wedges, if desired. Serve with salsa and sour cream.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Maple Balsamic Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes
- 2 lbs. pork tenderloin
- 3/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 tsp. garlic
- 2 Tbsp. reduced sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika, optional
- 1-1/2 to 2 lbs. baby red and/or gold potatoes, halved
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 425 and grease a sheet pan. Line one half of the sheet pan with foil, folding up the sides about 2 inches from the edge to make a "tray" (to prevent pork juices from spilling out). Place tenderloin in the center of the foil tray. Pat tenderloin dry with a paper towel.
Whisk together maple syrup, garlic, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, red pepper flakes and paprika. Pour over pork tenderloin, then turn the tenderloin over a couple of times to make sure all sides are coated. Arrange potatoes on the other half of the sheet pan (non-foil half). Drizzle with oil, toss to coat, then season with salt and pepper to taste, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and Parmesan cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, using tongs to turn the pork over in the sauces every 5 to 10 minutes. Make sure pork is cooked all the way through; if it is still pink in the middle, move to separate cookie sheet and bake for an extra 15 to 20 minutes. Allow pork to rest for 5 minutes before slicing into 1-inch sections and serving.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
