The lectionary for this Sunday has us looking at Samuel, as a young boy, serving the Lord.
We also read the story recorded in Luke 2 of Jesus, a lad, staying behind as his parents return home from attending the Passover Festival in Jerusalem. Added to these 2 readings, we have Paul’s letter to the Colossians on how we are called to interact with each other.
These readings have had me thinking about how these Scriptures point us to the way we, individually and collectively as the community of faith, are to go about carrying out our “Father’s business” and what exactly that business is.
In the Old Testament reading, we read of Hannah and her husband, Elkanah, going to Shiloh to offer sacrifices as she delivers to Samuel a new robe. Samuel, you recall, was the child Hannah had so longed for. This desire for a child was the prayer she had raised to God for many years. And God heard her prayer and gave her a son.
She would dedicate this child to the Lord for God answering her request. She had taken him to the “House of the Lord at Shiloh” to be under the tutelage of the Priest Eli. We are told, as Samuel grew, the Lord was with him.
The people recognized this. We know this because when all of Israel heard the words of Samuel, they knew he was speaking the words of the Lord. Remember, it was Samuel who would anoint both Saul and David to rule God’s people.
In today’s passage we read that Eli blessed his parents by asking the Lord to give them other children, which God did. While this gift of additional children, no doubt, was in response to Hannah dedicating Samuel to serve the Lord, the real takeaway is that Hannah willingly gave her child to be a servant of the Almighty.
In the Luke passage we see Jesus giving voice to why he was sent. This is revealed in the exchange he had with his parents. He tells them that they should have known he would be in his Father’s house, being about his Father’s business.
“His Father’s business?” you ask. Yes, teaching others of what it means to be part of the household of God. Not only would he teach, using the exchange of ideas, he would teach by example.
This is sometimes called practical theology. He would demonstrate, in the caring for others, how one is called to live out one’s faith.
From the writing of Paul, we learn that we are called to be a special people; not because of who we are but in whom we have placed our very being. It begins with where our hearts and minds focus on.
Like Jesus, we are to keep in the forefront of our minds that we are to be about our Father’s business. Our Father’s business is reconciling the world to God. We are called to be the instruments that are used by a force much larger than ourselves.
It is a force that is centered in love. It is love (I John 4:7.) We are called to be the instruments to bring hope and peace. These are but 2 of the gifts we celebrated during Advent, was it not?
God calls each of us to bring our gifts to the Almighty and offer them in service, in much the same way Hannah offered her child, Samuel. God will take our gifts and use them for God’s glory.
Will you be willing to do so? There are many hurting people who need your gift of a kind word, a smile, an ear to hear, or the opportunity to learn how they too may use the gifts God has given them.
May you find 2022 to be the year that we all are about our Father’s business of sharing the good news. May we be mindful of the grace that has been poured over us and, may we, in turn, share that grace with all we meet.
