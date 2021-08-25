Birth: Abigail Elizabeth DeGrange
Abigail Elizabeth, born May 5, 2021 to parents Tommy and Heather, is the newest addition to Iris Dale Kline’s family.
At the time of her birth, she was 6 pounds and 5 ounces, and 19.5 inches.
Spotlight: Shenandoah sends Werner to islands
Review Staff
WINCHESTER — An Augusta woman is 1 of 11 students, faculty and staff selected to travel to Antigua and Barbuda as part of Shenandoah University’s annual Global Citizenship Project.
Monica Werner and other participants were chosen based on essays they wrote. The selection committee was composed of students, faculty staff and alumni who have previously participated in the program.
Since its inaugural year in 2005, the Global Citizenship Project has sent 928 members of the university community to 74 different destinations on all-expenses-paid trips abroad during Spring Break.
