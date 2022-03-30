WARDENSVILLE — As part of his national book release tour, author and illustrator Scott Magoon will visit the WordPlay bookstore at 2 p.m. April 2.
Magoon will be signing, drawing and talking about “The Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn,” the 1st book in his new middle-grade graphic novel series about a team of extinct animals on top-secret missions around the world.
With an environmental angle, “The Extincts,” published by Abrams Books, is an action-packed adventure from start to finish, with nonfiction back matter about extinct animals, climate change and what kids can do to help.
The series is recommended for ages 8-12.
Magoon has illustrated several acclaimed picture books, including “Rescue and Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship,” “Misunderstood Shark” and “Chirp: Chipmunk Sings for a Friend.” The Massachusetts native has 14 stops scheduled so far on his just-started “Going Extincts” book tour.
The stop at WordPlay, 50 W. Main St. in Wardensville will be his only tour stop in West Virginia. No registration is required; the event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.
WordPlay is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. o
