Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Monday, Aug. 8, Romney: 11-noon Game day
Wednesday, Aug. 10, Romney: 10:30-11:30 Bingo; fee 1 perishable item
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Wednesday, Aug. 3 — Swiss steak with peppers and onions, mashed potatoes, lima beans, roll, cantaloupe
Thursday, Aug. 4 — Cheeseburger on wheat bun with lettuce and tomato, tater tots, carrot and celery sticks, mandarin oranges
Friday, Aug. 5 — Beef stroganoff, broccoli, salad, Italian bread, peaches
Monday, Aug. 8 — Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, California blend, mixed fruit salad, cookie
Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Open-faced roasted turkey wheat sandwich with gravy, potato salad, spinach salad with beets, banana
Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Meatloaf, stewed tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, pudding
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Honey-mustard chicken, macaroni salad, butter beans, salad with tomatoes, cantaloupe
Friday, Aug. 12 — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, cooked kale, biscuit, pineapple chunks
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Aug. 3 — Swiss steak with peppers and onions, mashed potatoes, lima beans, roll, cantaloupe
Thursday, Aug. 4 — Cheeseburger on wheat bun with lettuce and tomato, tater tots, carrot and celery sticks, mandarin oranges
Monday, Aug. 8 — Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, California blend, mixed fruit salad, cookie
Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Meatloaf, stewed tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, pudding
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Honey-mustard chicken, macaroni salad, butter beans, salad with tomatoes, cantaloupe
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 4 — Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, peas, fruit, dessert
Friday, Aug. 5 — Barbecue riblets, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat roll, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, wheat rolls, fruit, dessert
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Honey-mustard chicken, macaroni salad, carrots, biscuit, fruit
Friday, Aug. 12 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Aug. 5 — Beef stroganoff, broccoli, salad, Italian bread, peaches
Tuesday, Aug. 9 — Open-faced roasted turkey wheat sandwich with gravy, potato salad, spinach salad with beets, banana
Friday, Aug. 12 — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, cooked kale, biscuit, pineapple chunks
One more bus trip sponsored by the Committee on Aging is on the schedule for 2022.
• A fall bus tour to Vermont is scheduled for Sept. 19-24. The 6-day, 5-night trip includes a stop at the Ben and Jerry’s ice cream factory and a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain. For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
Farmers market vouchers for Hampshire County residents over the age of 60 are being distributed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampshire County Committee on Aging Administrative Office, 26781 Northwestern Pike, Romney.
Seniors can remain in their car and have an application brought to them or walk in and fill one out. Bring proof of age such as a driver’s license or birth certificate. The monthly income guideline this year is $2,096 for 1 person and $2,823 for 2 people in the household. For more information, call 304-822-4097
Romney Senior Center — 304-822-2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304-822-7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304-822-4097 o
