We’re all broken people, don’t we all need Jesus?
Every moment of our lives, 24, 365.
One morning this week I woke up with the following lyric in my head. As I am getting ready to go to work, out of all the things to think about and ponder for the day, this melody plays. This lyric comes from a newer song from Danny Gokey, “We All Need Jesus.” As I have discussed things over the past weeks with beginnings and first love, I can’t help but be reminded with this lyric of the true beginnings.
Our Faith is a great mystery from beginning to end. Currently we are in one of the joyous seasons of the great mystery, the birth of Jesus. Our lives are marked by milestones and the biggest of course is our birth. We all have a beginning. As we read the scriptures we believe that Jesus was born over 2,000 years ago to a “Virgin” named Mary. How is that possible? God.
As a believer, we hold these truths to be evident because of the Spirit of God who has given us new life and new birth. We have the eyes of Faith to see how this is all possible by the God of Love found in the scriptures. I will discuss more about that birth in future columns but I want to get back to the beginning of beginnings. The reason why Jesus had to come.
In the beginning according to the scriptures we believe that God created everything. In his order of creation, he made Adam and Eve. Freedom was given to them to possess and make choices. They were given instructions on what exactly to do within this creation given to them. If you don’t know the history of the human race, I encourage you to go back to Genesis. Long story short, humans fell and we no longer could be in the place of relationship originally established by Creator God.
This great fall in history established what we know as the Sinful nature of our existence here on Earth. The best explanation of this to me is what the Apostle Paul wrote to the Romans long ago in Romans 7:15-20:
“For what I am doing, I do not understand. For what I will to do, that I do not practice; but what I hate, that I do.If, then, I do what I will not to do, I agree with the law that it is good. But now, it is no longer I who do it, but sin that dwells in me. For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh) nothing good dwells; for to will is present with me, but how to perform what is good I do not find. For the good that I will to do, I do not do; but the evil I will not to do, that I practice. Now if I do what I will not to do, it is no longer I who do it, but sin that dwells in me.”
So many truths to pull from within the scriptures…. It is sometimes overwhelming when you start to dive into the Bible and try to figure things out. If I can help anyone with this column of columns, we are all broken people. We all sin and fall short of the will of God. We all sin and fall short of our own plans. Jesus came to Save us. He was born for this purpose. Such a great mystery! Such a great TRUTH!
Every moment of our lives, 24, 365.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.