This is the time for finishing up that last-minute Christmas shopping.
Gift certificates for Valley View Greenhouse and Spring Valley Farm and Orchard are always welcome gifts. And if you’re purchasing holiday plants, be sure they’re well protected from the cold when you take them to and from the car.
Weber’s, Horton’s, Lowe’s and Wal-Mart always have lots of little gardener gifts, but don’t limit your search to the garden center. A sports water bottle to take to the garden, a thermal mug for tea on the porch on those cool early spring mornings, special gardener’s hand cream or soap are good gifts for both your male and female friends.
A decorative outdoor clock and/or thermometer are handy on the porch. I have seen some unusual wind chimes, bird feeders and winter birdbaths this year.
Larry and I are both book lovers and there are many for the gardener who loves a particular plant or someone who loves to watch birds. There are also many nature books for children.
Last week I talked about worm farms for kids. Ant farms are more popular, but compared to the worm farm, the list of benefits is short. One good thing, they are sealed completely, so less chance of loose ants in your child’s bedroom, always a plus.
I say less chance as opposed to no chance because we all know that one kid who is intent on setting the ants free. (Suffice it to say there were never any ant farms in our home.)
I always found those enterprising ants fascinating, but someone told me they would never hold the interest of kids these days. That may very well be true, but isn’t it worth the effort to try and entice them away from their screens for a bit.
If you’re a gardener, you understand the benefits of involving young children in your garden.
Nature is fascinating and introducing children to bugs, butterflies or even ants could spark a lifelong interest. I know Wal-Mart sells some nature kits and the next time you’re at Cabela’s, look for their bug collecting kits.
Of course there are many interesting nature materials online and although it’s too late for Christmas, it’s worth looking into in the future.
Our winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) is a large evergreen shrub growing right beside the front porch. She always has praying mantis and stick bugs living in her foliage.
They both frequently find their way onto our porch (especially the screen door), giving our cats no end of entertainment (until I put them back on the shrub). I assume they exist together because the mantis is a carnivore whereas the walking stick is an herbivore and not very tasty looking.
Early this summer, I found a tiny (3-and-a-quarter-inch) praying mantis on our porch. I caught him and took him to Garrison, a 9-year-old boy who lives close. He named him Steve.
We talked a little about him and I told him the mantis needed a bush where he could find insects to eat so he could grow up. As the summer progressed, I took him a mantis every couple weeks and they all got names and new homes.
This fall, Larry found a mantis on the banister who was missing his head, obviously the final chapter to the mantis story. I don’t know if he will have any ongoing interest, but I feel pretty sure Garrison will be looking for some in his yard next year.
This is the time of year for unwelcome surprises with regard to our cars and freezing temperatures. Even if you have a garage, a car sitting in a parking lot all afternoon can still have a problem with frozen car locks, a most unpleasant winter occurrence.
If you find a frozen lock on your car, here are a couple ways to make that problem go away. Heating the key (only metal without plastic on the top) with a lighter will do the trick. Heat it and put it in the lock quickly, taking care not to burn yourself.
You can also unfreeze a lock by placing a straw in the lock and blowing warm air into it, melting the ice enough to insert the key. Of course, de-icer sprayed in a lock can easily unfreeze it and also clear an icy windshield if necessary.
To avoid this altogether, either carry some de-icer in the car or spray some WD-40 into the lock before frigid nights and days are expected.
Have a very Merry Christmas with your family and friends because that’s what the season is all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.