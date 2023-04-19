mental health wvu

Mental health experts at WVU will use more than $5 million in federal grant funding to increase the number of mental health providers in West Virginia schools at a time when many of the state’s school-aged residents are struggling with higher rates of suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety and feelings of loneliness.

Mental health experts based at the West Virginia University College of Applied Human Sciences will soon be going into public schools in parts of the Mountain State to work to address critical and growing mental health needs among children.

Rawn Boulden, assistant professor and project lead, Christine Schimmel, associate professor and University faculty ombudsperson, and Kim Floyd, associate professor and interim associate school director — all in the School of Counseling and Well-Being — will guide the rollout of a new program designed to put more counselors in schools across West Virginia, starting in Harrison County.

