SPRINGFIELD — Springfield-Green Spring Elementary held a “Color Run” last Thursday to raise money for Hampshire County’s upcoming Relay for Life event.
Relay honors cancer survivors and caregivers, and SGS planned on raising $500 for the cause.
“We have far exceeded that,” organizer Melanie Meck said.
SGS presented Hampshire County Relay for Life Organizer Patty Wygal with a check for $2,667.
Meck is a multiple-time cancer survivor herself and shared that she had wanted to hold this event for a couple of years, but Covid-19 prevented her from doing so.
“Everyone just jumped on board, and everyone has kicked in; it’s been a team effort,” Meck said of the school staff and parents finally getting the opportunity for the Color Run.
The run began with fifth graders going first, with the younger classes following after some time to give students enough room and not run over each other.
The “finishing spot” was adorned with purple balloons, and the SGS fence was decorated with “luminaries” honoring people’s names who have passed from cancer.
“I’m so excited that so many of you decided to participate in this,” Meck said before the race began. Teachers and parents ran after the students and everyone finished with a cool cup of water.
All kids had fun running through each station with different colors, panting as they went through their last lap around the school, totaling one mile. Parents volunteered to “color” the kids as they passed.
At the end, Meck and Wygal presented the runners with ribbons and certificates for first, second, third place and honorable mention awards. All teachers/classrooms were acknowledged for their efforts as well.
Second grade teacher Karen Davis was recognized for having the most students participate, and fourth grade teacher Laura Harrison’s classroom raised the highest with over $1,000.
Wygal emphasized the importance of getting kids involved in events, regardless of the cause or club, so they learn and understand things at a younger age.
“We could not have done this without you,” Meck said to the students and parents.
The Hampshire County Relay for Life event will be on June 17 in Capon Bridge. Survivors and supporters can learn or sign up for the annual event by visiting relayforlife.org/hampshirewv.
