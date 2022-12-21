Now the birth of Jesus Christ was as follows: After His mother Mary was betrothed to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the Holy Spirit. Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not wanting to make her a public example, was minded to put her away secretly. But while he thought about these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take to you Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit.’” (Matthew 1:18-20 NKJV)
Motivation is an interesting process that happens within individuals. It is the “why” in what we do and how we move. Everything we do is driven by motivation. If you are thirsty, you pursue something to drink. If you’re hungry, you move to get something to eat. In simple form we can easily see its definition, but I want to push you to go deeper. Why do you walk in a certain direction when you go into a grocery store? Could it be that maybe you saw someone that could prolong your visit and all you wanted to do was get a few things and get out? Or is it because you simply went that direction because that was the location of your 1st item… so many things motivate us to do what we do.
Motivation is also something that changes while we age. Though the definition never changes, how we can disguise it does. Little children will most times easily show you their motive in the process of getting what they want. Why is it that as we age, we learn the skill of being deceptive/hiding our motive? Have you ever been in a relationship and you wonder so much about why someone is doing something in particular? What is the motivation behind the action? I wish we could truly see what those things are and why people do what they do.
Guess what? God sees. I take comfort in this, but also at times fear this. He knows our thoughts and intentions. He always knows the “why.” My comfort comes when things don’t exactly work out and he sees my heart and why. My fear comes after the moments I slip into the sneaky motivational area and I may do something to get something. We all do it. If you read last week, I believe in the midst of the things we are not proud of dwells the sinful nature.
My motivation for this column is Joseph and why he did what he did. We read that he was a just man and he didn’t want to make Mary a public example. Very chivalrous of him right? The scriptures tell us that she was found with child and that he thought upon these things. Joseph may have thought, “The joy of engagement then comes this? Yes, Mary was very sincere in what she told me but how can I believe it? It is impossible! What am I going to tell everyone? How can I take on this when it’s not mine? Why would she do this to me? What will my parents think? What will my neighbors think? What kind of man can’t keep his future wife faithful?” Joseph was being motivated by fear. We know this because the angel said, “Joseph, don’t be afraid.” Yes, he did have other motivators because he was just and didn’t want to make Mary a public spectacle, but overall he was driven by fear.
As we approach this celebration of birth, I hope we can see all the miracles that happened within this story. Mary and Joseph needed a miracle to stay together and God arrived at just the right time to keep them together.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
