Colby Nichols 2022

Now the birth of Jesus Christ was as follows: After His mother Mary was betrothed to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the Holy Spirit. Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not wanting to make her a public example, was minded to put her away secretly. But while he thought about these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take to you Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit.’” (Matthew 1:18-20 NKJV)

Motivation is an interesting process that happens within individuals.  It is the “why” in what we do and how we move. Everything we do is driven by motivation.  If you are thirsty, you pursue something to drink.  If you’re hungry, you move to get something to eat.  In simple form we can easily see its definition, but I want to push you to go deeper. Why do you walk in a certain direction when you go into a grocery store?  Could it be that maybe you saw someone that could prolong your visit and all you wanted to do was get a few things and get out? Or is it because you simply went that direction because that was the location of your 1st item… so many things motivate us to do what we do.

