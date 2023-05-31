This is a busy time of year. I believe spring has finally arrived. There are so many different things to do in the garden, it doesn’t get boring, that’s for sure.
This is the time when those seasonal allergies make themselves known, so be prepared when you go out. And don’t forget sunscreen. The sun is powerful even on cloudy days.
Azaleas, rhododendrons and lilacs are concluding their blooming now and need pruned as soon as they finish. Old rhododendron clusters should be snapped off when partly dry, but remove them with care so as not to decrease or prevent blooms next year.
Hardy mums can be pinched back every two weeks from now until the Fourth of July. Remove one-third of the new growth now to encourage bushier, tighter plants.
If an old tree is showing signs of advance rotting, remove it as soon as you realize the problem. It’s hard to remove them sometimes, but it’s really important to do it before you have a safety hazard.
If you have shade trees that don’t allow enough sunlight to sustain grass, ground covers such as periwinkle (Vinca minor), English ivy and liriope can help solve the problem of bare, unattractive space. They all grow well in shade with no help from you.
It’s time to replace those cool-season plants with some heat-loving beauties. Dahlias are wonderful, ever-blooming, warm-season bedding plants. They are also perfect for cutting and come in a wide range of colors, shapes and sizes. They also make great porch plants in containers.
For something different, how about some Mexican heather (Cuphea hyssopifolia)? It’s a tropical subshrub that can grow eight to 24 inches tall with shiny, dark green, fine-textured leaves and light purple, pink or white flowers. It’s easy to grow in a sunny or partially sunny spot with well-drained soil. Well worth looking for at the nursery.
That old favorite marigold is an easy-to-grow, highly aromatic plant. The single, double or semi-double flowers are often bi-colored and there are so many varieties, you’re bound to find one to suit your needs. Plus, the deer do not like them.
Before the hot, hot weather starts, divide and fertilize your fall-blooming perennials and add some mulch to cool the soil, control the weeds and conserve as much moisture as possible.
If you plant any new shrubs or trees, mulch them well and be sure to keep them well-watered for the first year. That will set the tone for their future growth. Stake any unwieldy vines that may be getting out of control and get the supports ready for your tomatoes.
We use containers as much as possible, not only because it’s easier to control watering and fertilizing, but so we can move them as the season progresses if necessary. We also take them in for the winter. We use good potting soil mixed with some perlite to break it up. We used to use peat, but for some reason it doesn’t break down the way it used to. Even if the potting soil contains a small amount of time-released fertilizer, after a few weeks the fertilizer will wash away or be used up. So be prepared to do regular fertilizing.
When buying large containers, check for drainage holes. Some have perforated “knock-out” holes that you revoke by tapping with a screwdriver or hammer. Of course, you can always use decorative glazed pots with no holes by putting your plants in well-drained plastic pots and slipping them into the decorative ones.
And leave that ugly bulb foliage alone for a little longer. It may be my imagination, but I think all the rains kept them green.
