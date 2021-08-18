KEYSER — Highland Arts Unlimited will kick off the 2021-22 season with a free concert by the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum bands at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 25, in the Church-McKee Arts Center auditorium on the campus of Potomac State College.
People seeking a membership in Highland Arts will receive a $5 discount in their chosen category the night of this concert only.
Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and, if approved, financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education, with generous in-kind support from Potomac State.
The 2nd program of the series takes place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, a Friday, at Church-McKee Arts Center and features the 70-member WVU Symphony Orchestra directed by Mitchell Arnold.
Next in the lineup is a group known as Chi-Town Transit Authority and features the music of Chicago, a popular rock band from the ’60s and ’70s. This concert is at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at Church-McKee.
Nov. 5 features the country sounds of John Lily’s band and the Hank Williams tribute at 7:30 p.m. at Church-McKee.
To round out the fall season and to get in the holiday mood, Highland Arts Unlimited presents by popular demand, Bayfield Brass, for a Sunday afternoon show at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at Keyser Presbyterian Church.
After the winter break, the lineup includes bluegrass band Seldom Scene at 7:30 p.m. on April 23 in Church McKee.
If the Covid 19 virus and the variants become more widespread, some of these programs may be postponed, as happened in an earlier season. In this event, ticket prices will be refunded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.