Hampshire County bursts with car enthusiasts
Not Your Average Car Club
Humans are an odd race, gathering for amusement over similar interests. Hampshire County is home to a peculiar interest that revs up young and old into one gear: cars.
Full Throttle Performance Car Club is the only standing club in Hampshire County, with over 1,242 Facebook members from the local and tri-state area, where people share their stories, projects, progress or even inspirations.
But it isn’t a traditional car club.
“There’s really no criterion, other than you’re a car enthusiast,” said Full Throttle organizer Johnny Duncan.
Full Throttle began in the spring of 2005 out of necessity. Johnny’s younger brother, along with other then-Hampshire High School seniors, were interested in drag racing, so Johnny, with his longtime friend Danny Dawson, organized a trip to the Mason Dixon to keep the kids from challenging each other in the local streets, and it “just evolved from there.”
Through their years of experience, Full Throttle folks recognized the need to be more inclusive and welcoming in different types of “hot rods,” from oldies to more modern cars.
“Modern cars don’t often feel welcome at a show because there are usually so many older cars,” Johnny said.
But what attracts them to this four, or two, or one-wheeled vehicle?
The memories and the stories.
“‘My dad had a car like that,’ ‘my grandfather had a car like that,’ or ‘my best friend had a car like that,’ there’s always a back story to why people have the vehicles that they have,” Johnny explained about his goal of trying to recreate the memories with his 1966 Plymouth Satellite.
“Everyone has their unique individual story that got them into the hobby.”
And when those stories combine into one club, “the time you spend with each other is what’s great,” he added.
How do they inspire the next generation of car enthusiasts?
“Try to involve as many people as you can… so that everyone can enjoy the hobby,” Johnny said. Full Throttle engages the community by letting them vote on their favorite cars in each show. In the past few years, they also gift a “Young Gun” award after each show to those under 25.
Johnny’s high school kids, senior Peyton and junior Camden share the passion too.
Johnny said that Peyton is the real hot rodder of the family – of the two kids, “she has the bug for sure.”
Full Throttle’s first show this summer will be during the annual Relay for Life yard party scheduled for Saturday, June 17.
‘A disease, a lifestyle'
Gary Manley, who splits his time between Frederick and Hampshire County, has a record of driving his 1939 deluxe coupe through the continental United States.
“I was just very lucky; my first car was my dream car,” Gary said about the car he got when he was 15.
He sold it as an adult and regretted it, so he got another one with no motor, no interior – a “basket case.”
It took him around three months to get the shell of a car ready and running. He doesn’t know how many miles that frame had been through, but he has put 518,000 miles on it so far – with the help of a 1967 Camero engine, not counting the seven previous small block Chevy.
In recollection, he points to early exposure as his main drive to his car passion. His father’s neighbor in Maryland was a mechanic and always left old vehicles for the children to play around with.
“Early on, we were exposed to that kind of stuff; we were working on lawnmowers, cars – I was very fortunate,” he said.
But even before that, Gary remembers being fascinated by “tinkering” with electronics, like record players that didn’t work and figuring out what was wrong with them.
Gary emphasizes that even with some exposure to the hobby, it ultimately comes down to “what catches your eye and what holds your interest.”
Though he loved his cabin in Capon Bridge, the January floods in 1996 that ran through it made him buy land in Gore – drier land.
“I couldn’t leave a major project just sitting around,” Gary explained.
He has a collection of around seven classic cars, but he chose the 1939 Ford Coupe for his 8,300 round-trip drive to Alaska in 2019.
“It’s a disease, it’s an addiction, it’s a lifestyle,” he said.
Different generations are drawn to different styles and models, but he says getting the younger kids involved is a must.
"Resto-mods" and the market
Springfield resident Troy Haines knows a thing or two about classic cars.
He took over Jack’s Auto Sales in Winchester in 2016 and said the demand has “pretty much stayed the same.” Troy specializes in classic cars, but keeps some pre-owned vehicles in his inventory.
He said resto-mods are the hottest cars right now. Resto-mod cars have a vintage look but modern amenities added, such as AC, and can drive down the interstate without a problem.
Specifically, he noted that ’55, ’56 and ’57 Tri-Five Chevys are very popular, along with ’60s muscle cars – “that’s the hottest mover right now,” he said.
He shared that the market for even older cars like the ‘20s and ’30s is getting softer, mainly because of a generational shift of interest. People usually want to buy what they’re used to or what their parents had.
Troy even mentioned that during the Covid-19 pandemic, classic cars are what kept the business afloat because “classic cars have been selling all along.”
He added that the Winchester lot keeps anywhere from 5 to 25 classic cars. He currently has around 15 – it all depends on the market – which is holding on as strong as long as the interest is there.
An innate love for cars
While some love the labor of toiling endlessly on cars, Wagoner prefers to collect fully-restored or original condition cars.
People will often put $50,000 towards restoring a car that ends up costing $18,000, he explained.
But he does not collect “trailer queen” cars – a car in such impeccable condition that it rolls into events, only touching the pavement and seeing the sunlight briefly before it’s rolled out back to the trailer it came on.
“My cars are nice, but they’re not perfect, and I enjoy driving them,” he said.
Wagoner has 10 to 15 cars in his rotating collection, but the two cars that see more miles are his 1969 Jaguar E-Type Roadster and 1956 Continental Mark II. A total of 3,005 Continental Mark IIs were ever produced, “it’s extremely usual,” he remarked.
What drives his passion for collecting?
“I was born loving cars, from the time I could crawl, burp or anything, I was reaching for a car,” Wagoner answered.
‘A wholesome thing’
Augusta native Kim Straw has a collection of seven cars, two of which were original paint cars featured in the three-part mini-series “NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed.”
The series encapsulates the beginnings of NASCAR, and while his 1937 Ford Coupe and 1949 Dodge Coronet Base lead the show, his 1969 modified GMC pickup is his “go-to.”
He admitted that his favorite might be his 1988 S10 pickup, just because it’s been with him for so long.
Kim’s father was into antique farm machinery. He recalls driving around in tractors and trucks around the farm with his grandfather. Cars were always around.
Straw has been a Full Throttle Performance Car Club member since its inception.
“It’s just a good bunch of people and a good bunch of friends… we’ve all got a common interest; it’s a good wholesome thing,” Straw commented.
He also said that some car shows help the community raise money, such as Hampshire Heritage Days. Straw especially likes driving around and hearing stories of the older generation while driving his older cars – like his ’37 Coupe, because oftentimes it will bring back good memories of when they were younger or when their dad owned the exact vehicle.
“I always think that will make them happy when they talk about it,” he said. “It’s just fun to talk to people.”
Hampshire County's Young Guns
