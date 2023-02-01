Romney Middle School would like to commend the following students for going the extra mile and participating in the school science fair. (Front row, left to right) Charles Harris, Justin Dulaney, Skylar Wotring, Rylee Koontz, (middle) Natalyn Jennings, Aubree Thomas, Shiloh Wotring, Halanah Kepple, (back) Aliyah Trenum, Charlie Wood, Hailey Matthews, Kierra Schaeffer.
