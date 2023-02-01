rms

Romney Middle School would like to commend the following students for going the extra mile and participating in the school science fair. (Front row, left to right) Charles Harris, Justin Dulaney, Skylar Wotring, Rylee Koontz, (middle) Natalyn Jennings, Aubree Thomas, Shiloh Wotring, Halanah Kepple, (back) Aliyah Trenum, Charlie Wood, Hailey Matthews, Kierra Schaeffer.

From parachutes to popcorn and everything in between, Romney Middle School students explored a variety of topics for the school science fair.  

In order to compete, students picked a topic to research and explore, conducted an experiment, collected data, created an informational display, and orally presented their findings to a judging team.

