CAPON BRIDGE — On Wednesday, Nov. 2, CBMS held a parent engagement event through a grant from the WV parent engagement center. The book fair was held with students and parents who attended receiving a book, game, journal and pizza. Students and families were also given a pumpkin (donated by Spring Valley Farm) to paint. Mr. Michael Anderson and Kayla Whilte led the students in the painting instruction. Everyone had a great time celebrating literacy and fall. The event was held in the library and the joining outdoor pavilion. Thanks to all the English teachers and Mrs. Carbaugh for attending the event and supporting our students and families.
