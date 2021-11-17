PAW PAW — Mountaineer Community Health Center has been honored by the federal government for its hiring practices with veterans.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Mountaineer and 848 other organizations with a 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony recently.
The health center earned the platinum award under the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program.
“We applied for this medallion because we value the contributions of our veterans,” said CEO Ciro Grassi. “Veterans make up 20% of our center’s staff.”
Mountaineer Community Health Center has shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.