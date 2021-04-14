“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives” is the introduction to a well known TV soap opera.
In a soap opera there is a changing plot line, which is set to suck us in and keep us a loyal viewer over time. In life the use of the time we have been given is crucial. It’s crucial because of the nature of time. Time is altogether precious, fleeting and in need of redeeming.
Time is altogether precious in that each passing moment we cannot get it back. In the book of James we are told that life itself is a vapor, a mist that appears for a little time then vanishes (James 4:14). This finds more heightened significance at different moments in our lives. At the end of life we look back and think of how time ticked ever so slowly at some points and then seemed to flash by at others. The points that flashed by seem so precious as they come to our memory. We are left to think about how precious time is.
Time is fleeting in the same way. No matter how tightly we grip it, time still moves along at a pace that is set and ever pressing. We waste time and we cherish it. Yet in each moment there is this pace, which at certain times can seem leisurely and at others seems relentless. In the midst of it all, we find it fleeting. We hold our future spouse’s hand for the first time and time seems to stand still. We hold their hand for the last time, and it seems so final and cold. We hold our child for the first time and hold our breath trying to savor each tick of the clock. We wave goodbye as they head out into life thinking, “Where did each of those ticks of the clock go.” Each reminds us of the fleeting nature of time.
In all of this we must remember that time is in need of redeeming. Paul tells us to redeem the time (Ephesians 5:16). This is more than a time management technique. It requires us to look to our Savior who has redeemed us and to give him each precious, fleeting moment. Live for him because he has granted each moment. A life lived for him is one in which time is redeemed and has no regrets.
First published April 8, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.