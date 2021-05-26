Everybody loves to save a little money. Maybe you’re an extreme coupon user. Maybe you’re an expert at sniffing out a clearance rack or 2. One of the easiest ways to shop and save, however, is to shop secondhand. Old, unwanted, sometimes even unused items that folks aren’t interested in anymore could be a welcome addition to your collection, but the key is knowing where to look. Whether it’s stopping by a rummage sale, checking out a local thrift store or trying your luck at an auction, buying secondhand is a sustainable, cost-effective way to shop ‘til you drop.
One-off
Your one-and-done sales draw folks from all over to browse, haggle and make one man’s trash their treasure.
Yard sales
Cost: $
Frequency: Once or twice per year
If you’ve been doing some rigorous spring-cleaning, a yard or garage sale can be a great way to rid your home of unwanted-but-usable items. Pull together some items to sell, advertise your sale, and see how the community comes out to peruse your items secondhand.
Estate sales
Cost: $
Frequency: Rare
Everything must go. Whether the owner of the estate has passed away, or is seriously downsizing, an estate sale may be a little more urgent than your run-of-the-mill yard or garage sale. Because the goal is to get rid of all of the items being sold, vendors might be a little more willing to haggle with passersby.
Church rummage sales
Cost: $
Frequency: Annually, or as community need arises
Rummage sales at a church allow a community to band together to sell unwanted items to raise money for the organization. Clothes closets, bag sales and more are in the rummage sale family, and can be a fun way to connect with your church community and raise money for a good cause.
Dumpster diving
Cost: free
Frequency: Rare
While the image of diving into a dumpster is an amusing one, usually the one-man’s-trash opportunity arises with discarded items, such as furniture, placed on the side of the road. Maybe it’ll get picked up and disposed of as garbage, or maybe a lucky passerby with a sharp eye and a quick foot on the brake might stop and load it into their truck. Re-homing someone else’s trash reduces landfill waste and, well, it’s free. Can’t beat that price tag.
Ongoing
Established thrift stores, perfect for the lowest of budgets, make their mark in any community.
Thrift stores
Cost: $
Low-cost secondhand items are the focal point of established thrift stores. There are several thrift store options in Hampshire County, but one of the most notable is Helping Hands in Romney. Selling donated items for less than a dollar to give money back to the community is a credo that everyone can get behind, no matter your budget. Other options, such as the Rio Mall or the Goodwill on Sunrise Summit, can meet a thrifty shopper’s needs as well.
Consignment shops
Cost: $$
Consignment boutiques differ from thrift stores because they pay up front for the items they accept, as opposed to thrift stores, which take donations. Stores like Twice Trendy in Romney and White Oak Consignments in Augusta have more of a clothing-centered, boutique feel, and may charge a little more for items than a thrift store like Helping Hands or Goodwill.
Flea markets
Cost: $$
Flea markets, which are often held weekly or biweekly, can be a place to browse or simply window-shop. Queen City Flea Market in Cumberland holds a sale every weekend for area bargain-hunters.
Old once, new again
Auctions and antiques may be a little pricier, but could be worth it.
Antique malls
Cost: $$$$
With their focus nearly exclusively on antique items, these stores may not cater as much to the cheapskates among us, but the selection is truly unique. Mac’s Place in Capon Bridge is an antique, vintage and oddity shop selling collectibles and art, furniture and more, alongside its café complete with coffee and sweets. Even if you’re not buying, there are enough unusual items at an antique mall to keep you preoccupied.
Auctions
Cost: $$$$
Auctions are usually one-time deals, and the whole community can come out and get involved. Auction houses like Sherrard Auction Co. in Capon Bridge facilitate these sales, and while prices at an auction may not be dirt-cheap, they usually are an event to behold. Sometimes, auctions can be held for fundraising as well, so keep your eyes peeled on Facebook or watch the Review for auctions near you. You never know what you’ll find.
Online
Technology can be your friend when it comes to shopping on a budget.
eBay
Cost: $$$
Founded in 1995, eBay began as an online marketplace for folks to hawk their wares on the World Wide Web. Now, it’s a hub for cheap finds like collectibles, antiques, electronics, toys and more. It’s all of your online, secondhand shopping in one place.
Facebook Marketplace
Cost: $$$
For Facebook users, selling unwanted items is just a click away with Marketplace. Browse photos of items from Facebook users in your network and contact the seller if you’re interested in making their trash your treasure.
Etsy
Cost: $$$
With its focus on handmade and unique vintage items, Etsy is a site for those on the hunt for items that are different, sustainable and exciting. Crafters and creative types from all over come together in this online marketplace.
There's an app for that
Cost: $$$
Apps like Curtsy, thredUP, Poshmark and Depop make it easy for folks who just cleaned out their closet to make a little money selling their old clothes, if they aren’t interested in donating. And for buyers, they might be able to find affordable, one-of-a-kind clothes at a low price. It’s a win-win.
