October opens with a Romney sunrise at 7:11 a.m. and a 6:53 p.m. sunset. The sun is in Virgo through Oct. 30, then moving into Libra on Oct. 31.
At the end of October, sunrise is 7:42 a.m. with 6:18 p.m. sunsets.
Moon
The moon is in the early morning sky. On Oct. 6, the moon is nearly in line with the sun (new moon); this starts a new lunar phase cycle. There follows 2 weeks of the moon growing (waxing) in lighted width from a crescent to nearly full.
On Oct. 9, the crescent moon appears close to the brilliant planet Venus low in the western dusk.
On Oct. 13, the evening moon appears half full (like a “D”) in the southwestern sky. The sun then is rising along the left (straight) edge of the moon; lighting the raised rims of the craters and mountains.
The evenings of Oct. 11-15 are best for observing the rugged surface of the moon with a telescope, On Oct. 13, the moon appears under the planet Saturn On the next evening, the moon is beneath the bright planet Jupiter.
The moon is full on Oct. 20; this is the Hunters’ Moon, providing extra evening moon light for the next 2 evenings. Colonial hunters used extra evening light at dusk to spot animals crossing the freshly harvested fields.
The moon continues its eastward motion along its path. By Oct. 28, the morning moon appears half full (like a reversed “D”) in the southern dawn.
Planets
The moon passes by 3 planets from Oct. 9 to 15; use the moon as a pointer to spot these planets. You will notice how these planets lie along a curved arch in the southwest with Jupiter at the top, Saturn in the middle and Venus at the bottom.
All through the fall, the planets will appear in this formation. Venus is the closest, less than 70 million miles away, Jupiter is about 450 million miles away while Saturn is about twice as far away.
Venus shows no telescope details, as it’s covered by dense clouds. Through a telescope, Jupiter has 4 big moons which appear as tiny points of light beside the planet. They change their positions relative to the planet from night to night.
Saturn shows its remarkable rings through a telescope at medium power (50 or more).
Stars
On October evenings, the easiest star pattern to see is the Summer Triangle, a huge trio of bright stars high in the sky.
Its brightest star is white-blue Vega, now the brightest evening star. The highest Triangle star is Deneb, marking the tail of Cygnus, the Swan. Farthest South is bright Altair, marking the eye of Aquila, the Eagle.
When the Summer Triangle is high, it points South. On dark moonless nights, the Milky Way runs from Deneb to Altair and down into the South.
The Big Dipper of 7 stars is low in the North Northwest with its handle to the left and the bowl to the right. The 2 right-most stars of the Dipper’s bowl make a line that points up towards the North Star.
The solitary bright star low in the South is Fomalhaut, the mouth of the Southern Fish.
