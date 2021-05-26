In many denominations this Sunday, churches will celebrate our Triune God: God the Creator, God the Son and God the Spirit.
That is because this Sunday, May 30, is Trinity Sunday. Trinity Sunday follows Pentecost Sunday, the birthday of the church. On Pentecost, the Spirit was poured out on those gathered in the room.
With that outpouring, the church was born. And the cornerstone of the Church is the belief in the Triune God.
Trinity Sunday is a moment when we look at this mystery of the Triune God we serve. I read throughout the Bible of God as being 1 in 3.
There is God the Creator who is praised in the Psalms; the One who created the heavens and the earth.
There is God in the person of Jesus Christ whose parables I read.
There is God the Spirit who rained down on those gathered in that upper room on Pentecost so long ago. And, with that Spirit, came the power to do mighty things for the kingdom.
In each of the forms of the Trinity, God comes to help you and me draw closer to the Creator. As Spirit, God comes to us, abides with us and in us. Jesus told Nicodemus that one must be born of water and the Spirit in order to see the kingdom.
Paul writes in Romans 8 that all who are led by God’s Spirit are God’s daughters and sons, fellow heirs with Christ. God’s Spirit communes with our spirit, leading us, guiding us along our spiritual path.
The reflection of the Spirit working within us can be seen in our deeds and in the words we speak. If we walk with the Spirit, we will reflect the love God has for all creation; and because of that love we willingly engage in acts of mercy.
In the form of Jesus Christ, God comes as the all-atoning sacrifice for humanity. Jesus Christ, the Son of God, is God in human form. He came so that we might have life everlasting.
I John reminds us that we know love because Jesus laid down his life for us. He, in turn, has commanded us to love one another, as he loved us.
We believe that God sent his son to the world to save the world. God did this out of God’s great love for the world. God sent Jesus so that through him the world might be saved.
God as creator of all, Abba Father, majestic and all powerful is the form of God we address when we say “Our Father, who art in heaven,..” God is who put the universe into motion; the one who made heaven and earth and all that is and will be.
This is the one whom the prophet Isaiah says he saw sitting on a high and exalted throne. The one the winged creatures sang “Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of heavenly forces. All the earth is filled with God’s glory.”
As you listen to the song “Holy! Holy! Holy!” this Sunday in church and hear the message of the Trinity, may you find that the presence of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit brings you comfort and strength as you continue your spiritual journey.
