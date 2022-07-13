Nothing fans the flame of our love affair with summer like grilling
Cooking up confidence
AUGUSTA – Maria Sowers started grilling about 5 years ago, just 2 weeks before her dad passed away.
“My mother’s kitchen is confusing to me,” she admitted, “so I thought I would try a simple, cheap grill.”
When her father died, she took a step away from the grill for a few years, and hadn’t really tried it again until last fall.
Her recent return to the grill was motivated by her interest in doing something a little different, and becoming a little more confident outside your typical kitchen.
“I think for me, it’s learning and kinda doing something not everyone does,” Sowers said. “I get scared in a kitchen, I lack confidence in a household kitchen, so the grill has no walls!”
Since her grilling adventure kicked back up again last fall, Sowers said her favorite thing that she’s grilled so far has got to be lamb chops – which surprised her a little bit.
“I was not looking forward to eating lamb,” she confessed. “I eat it once a year at the Greek festival and it’s good, but I’ve had lamb that wasn’t cooked well, so that leaves a scar.”
She jumped over that hurdle, and also enjoys pork chops on the grill as well.
“I can’t wait to try deer meat,” she added.
Sowers also uses fresh herbs and veggies from her garden while working the grill, which is another fairly new discovery and development for her. She started growing herbs 2 years ago, and she said she’s “so thankful” that she did.
She’s grilled all kinds of fruits and vegetables, too: squash and zucchini, onions, tomatoes and pineapple.
Pineapple, she said, was the bomb.
The hardest thing she’s come across in front of the grill so far?
“Kabobs,” she admitted. “I have not gotten that figured out yet, but I’m still trying.”
While almost 85% of the voters on the Review’s grilling poll pointed to “him” as the top patio chef over “her,” Sowers is representing the gals who grill.
“I am a lady that doesn’t like to clean my mess,” she laughed. “Or my pots and pans.”
A family affair
SLANESVILLE – Grilling is a family affair for Slanesville’s Charlie Connell, his wife and his kids. It’s all a part of the grill appeal, Connell said.
“It’s a family time,” he said. “There is all kind of evil out there; grilling is something simple everyone can get involved in.”
They’re even working currently on putting together a little outdoor kitchen area, he said, and he’s planning to continue to add to it. Right now, it’s a blackstone flat iron and 2 smaller grills set up.
“I love to do hibachi for our kids, nephews and nieces,” he said. “I act out the part of a chef; it’s a good time.” He said he works a lot on the blackstone, which his wife Zanna loves.
“You can do a whole breakfast on it with no mess in the kitchen,” he added.
Connell and his family run the Barefoot Farmer produce stand on Sunrise Summit, and while the farm takes up a lot of his time, he enjoys getting out on the grill and putting together meals for his family – his daughter’s birthday just passed, and she wanted ribs (“So, ribs she got,” he said).
“I would grill every day if I wasn’t busy on the farm daily,” he remarked. “I still make time as much as I can.”
Marinate it right
When it comes to marinating, it all depends on what you’re cooking, said Eric Whitacre, a longtime Hampshire County resident (and top griller) currently residing in Berkeley.
“On steaks, we keep it simple: coarse salt and pepper, or a combo of steak sauce and Worcestershire sauce,” he said.
Marinates only tenderize the surface of the meat, so it’s important to make sure that the marinade covers the entire surface, and then pierce the meat.
A marinade requires 3 things: acid, herbs and time.
Acid tenderizes the meat, so consider acidic liquids like vinegar, wine, citrus juice or soy sauce.
Herbs add tons of flavor – think rosemary, thyme, onion or red pepper flakes.
Finally, marinades require time. While marinating for up to 30 minutes can add flavor, plan to marinate your grillin’ meats for up to 4 hours for tenderizing.
A lot at steak
How do you know the best kind of beef to feed your family?
Most consumers rank taste and tenderness as the most important things to weigh when selecting steaks, so consider this crash-course in picking the right meat for you.
Filet mignon is the tenderest cut, followed by strip steaks, T-bones, porterhouse and rib-eyes. When it comes to grilling, consider these 4 cuts: top sirloins, chuck eye if round, flat iron and petite tenders.
Some cuts are less tender than others, and these cuts definitely require a marinade: flank, skirt, top round, London broil and chuck shoulder steaks. Marinades improve tenderness and maximize the moisture content in your beef.
When selecting a steak that will be moist and juicy after cooking, look for one with some level of marbling. Marbling is the small flecks of fat dispersed in the muscle that ensures the meat will be moist and juicy. Grilling melts away the marbling, and the amount removed is directly related to the level of doneness of the steak.
Remember: the rarer the steak is prepared, the more tender the meat. If you prefer a done or well-done steak, then a thinner cut of meat is suggested (and is easier to prepare).
Steak, while generally considered an indulgence, can actually be a part of a healthy, balanced diet. It’s naturally nutrient-rich, and if it’s consumed as a part of a diet low in saturated fat, lean beef doesn’t increase cardiovascular risk factors. When on the hunt for lean meat, the words “loin” and “round” are going to be your keys. The leanest steaks are the top round, loin and top sirloin rump steaks.
Meat by the numbers
Check your meat with a thermometer.
When it comes to steak, if you like it rare, shoot for 125 to 130 degrees on the inside. Medium rare’s sweet spot is between 130 and 140, while the medium range is 140 to 150.
Medium well places you squarely between 150 and 155 degrees, and well done is 160 degrees.
Poultry needs to be 165 degrees in order for it to be safe to eat. Pork should reach 145, and ground meat should reach 160.
Fish and shellfish need to be 145 degrees. Consider wrapping fish in foil to cook it on the grill.
Before cutting your freshly-grilled meat, let it rest for a minimum of 5 to 7 minutes, and for thicker cuts you should wait even longer, closer to 15 minutes.
6 keys to keeping it all safe
1 Wash those hands, and often.
2 Don’t cross-contaminate – don’t put cooked food on surfaces where raw foods have been without first washing the surface with hot, soapy water.
3 Cook foods properly. 4 Keep hot food hot, and cold food cold. Avoid the danger zone of temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees.
5 Marinate food in the refrigerator.
6 Refrigerate and freeze foods promptly. Don’t let foods sit out all day at a picnic if people plan to eat it again. An hour is the limit during the summer.
