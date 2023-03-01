This is the time of year for new beginnings in the garden. The weather may not be ready now, but I am. We have several plants coming up and so far, the deer have not eaten them – always a plus.
If you have decided what needs changed and what can stay in the garden this season, be sure to get your plans written down. It is much easier to erase a plant on your layout than to move it when you mistakenly put it in the wrong place. Take my word on that. It doesn’t need to be anything more than a note about moving something out of a shady area into another garden. A clipboard to which you can attach your notes is handy while working in the garden. Take it from someone who forgets moment to moment why she walked into a room. The biggest lie I tell myself is I don’t need to write it down; I will remember it. Sometimes, I actually do, but more often than not, I don’t.
Walk around the garden and walkways and note where your stepping-stones need repositioning. This winter was great for freezing and thawing, and they may have heaved out or sunken below the grass level. When the weather warms a bit, take them out, spread sand in the low areas and replace the stones. A bed of sand under the stones will aid drainage and decrease heaving next year.
When you’re out, take care to stay off soft or soggy lawns. Remember, wheelbarrows and other equipment will leave compaction marks, not only on the lawn but in your garden beds also. Give your compost a turn or two while you’re out there. You’ll be glad you did when you’ve removed the mulch and need it for your beds.
It is nearly time for daffodils and tulips. While we have many different varieties of daffodils, our tulips are sparse. I have found only species tulips are reliable yearly returners, so I don’t bother with the others. I grow the daffodils for cutting only and prefer the usual white, cream and peachy/pink varieties. There may be an all-yellow King Alfred in the mix, but few others. We added to the group last fall and I am looking forward to seeing the new flowers.
As always, with daffodils, although other bulbs may grow near them, they do not play well with others in a vase. Daffodils produce a “slime” that injures tulip and other flower blooms. That being said, iris actually last longer in a vase with them due to the presence of the alkaloid narciclasine. I am not sure we have any blooming at the same time, but we shall see.
We have 10 cats that live on our porch and deck. They were all born and raised here and this year, I am making a special place for them filled with catnip (Nepeta cataria). For some reason, previously, we never planted any, but that will change this spring. Many folks find catnip to be invasive, so if you’re planning to plant some, remember it spreads and needs a large sunny area. Your cats will thank you. I will let you know if ours like it or not. I have found, as with children, cats have a mind of their own.
If you had a decorative reindeer in your yard for the holidays, why not make him into a topiary this year? They have a sturdy frame and would be attractive covered with morning glories or some other flowering annual vine in your yard.
As always when we begin our regular treks into the garden, it’s important to do some stretching and bending before going out. And don’t forget the sunscreen. The sun is much stronger now than you would think. Your houseplants are figuring this out now, so be sure to turn them regularly.
Lay out the next day’s chores the night before and check to see it is actually doable in the length of time you plan to be out. It is so easy to get waylaid when you’re in the garden. This is especially important when you’re transplanting. Some plants like lilies need to be dug up and replanted immediately, so incorporate that into your plan.
It is not the time to be buying plants yet, but it can’t hurt to make a quick stop at the nursery on one of those warm, sunny days and see what’s new this year. New Leaf Greenhouse has many new plants now.
