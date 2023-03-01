Sally Mullins

This is the time of year for new beginnings in the garden. The weather may not be ready now, but I am. We have several plants coming up and so far, the deer have not eaten them – always a plus. 

If you have decided what needs changed and what can stay in the garden this season, be sure to get your plans written down. It is much easier to erase a plant on your layout than to move it when you mistakenly put it in the wrong place. Take my word on that. It doesn’t need to be anything more than a note about moving something out of a shady area into another garden. A clipboard to which you can attach your notes is handy while working in the garden. Take it from someone who forgets moment to moment why she walked into a room. The biggest lie I tell myself is I don’t need to write it down; I will remember it. Sometimes, I actually do, but more often than not, I don’t. 

