“He was in the world, and the world was made through Him, and the world did not know Him. He came to His own, and His own did not receive Him.” (John 1:10-11)
The last couple of weeks I have discussed the topic of Jesus and his return to His hometown of Nazareth when he started his public ministry.
From the accounts we have in the scriptures, it appears that everyone knew him as Joseph and Mary’s son who worked in carpentry. We also know that he was the sibling of several brothers and sisters. As I have mentioned before, it sounds like Joseph and Mary were very quiet people who kept their business to themselves. I say this because of his description in Nazareth. He could have been known as the “Star Boy” or maybe the “Magi Kid,” but it appears all the early miracles of His birth were kept somewhat contained within the family.
I am not saying that many didn’t know about the events of His birth but remember, scripture tells us he was born in Bethlehem and then traveled to Egypt because of the crazy king who wanted to kill him.
Eventually after the king died, Joseph was led by dreams to when it was safe to return back to his homeland of Israel, eventually settling in Nazareth. All this happened over possibly years. So the people of Nazareth knew the family of Joseph and Mary by their dwelling amongst them and not necessarily their story they brought with them.
What a ride for this family before settling in Nazareth. They saw the celebration of his birth by Magi and shepherds and yet also discovered through the dreams given to Joseph that they were in great danger. If it wasn’t hard enough that they had to travel as Mary was ready to give birth, they would have to continue to travel and flee the dangers ahead as the crazy king sought to kill their new son.
After they were given the time to settle after the years of travel, I assume they just wanted a peaceful and quiet life. They established themselves at Nazareth as a family who worked a business. It sounds like they had achieved their goal of a quiet and peaceful life because Jesus was known just like any of us, the kid of a Father and Mother or the brother of our siblings.
There was another unique story for the household of Joseph and Mary that probably wasn’t widely distributed at Nazareth. Every year Joseph and Mary would make the trip to Jerusalem for Passover as most Jewish people would. When Jesus was 12 years old, he stayed back at the temple and lingered. The account in Luke says that he was missing from his parents for three days!
Jesus told his parents he was about His Father’s Business. What a reminder that the parents got that day, in the midst of their carpentry business, they were reminded that Jesus was about a higher business. Why would this story be told at Nazareth during that time? Wouldn’t Joseph and Mary be possibly ridiculed because they lost their son? What kind of parent would do that? Yes, even this Dad and Mom probably kept some secrets to save face amongst their neighbors.
I hope you have been pondering Jesus and his upbringing and hometown these last few weeks. I know I have. We know that ultimately Jesus was highly rejected from his fellow Nazarenes. I hope maybe you also have thought about Joseph and Mary. All it appeared they just wanted a quiet peaceful life here. They did get multiple years together as a somewhat uninterrupted family unit pursuing their business of choice. Their life got turned upside down again when their son, Jesus, walked into the synagogue and declared, “Today this Scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.”
The quiet Household of Joseph was never the same after this. Rejection had begun.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
