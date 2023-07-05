Months ago, when I was back home visiting my parents in Fredericksburg, my brother Ian came home from work and told me that someone who came into the store that day had asked about me.
“You’re Emma’s brother, right?” she’d asked.
He said that he was, and asked how she knew me. Turns out, we had played basketball together in high school.
I played basketball in high school – in case you’re one of the six people in Hampshire County that has never seen me or asked about it already. I was on my school’s team and also a couple summer league teams, so I knew a lot of people in the basketball circuit in Fredericksburg while I was in high school.
This girl, Leah, was a few years younger than me. She told Ian she remembered me from her basketball days.
My own basketball “career” was an insecure one, a hesitant one, one where a lot of times, I didn't really feel like I belonged.
I wasn’t the strongest athlete. I wasn’t the fastest. I wasn’t the most athletically inclined. I worked hard, but I had a tough time connecting with my teammates. I was more academic-focused and creative-minded rather than athletically driven, and at times it felt like I was out on an island.
The girls on the varsity squad were expected to be leaders – encouraging the younger girls on JV and the freshman team, supporting them, helping them out, while also being the sort of goal for them to strive for.
A lot of the girls I used to play on varsity with took that to the extreme, lording it over the younger girls. I guess there’s also the element where if you help the younger girls TOO much, you risk them “taking your spot.”
I didn’t really look at it that way. My coach used to always get on me for being “too nice” or “not aggressive enough.” That I needed to toughen up – get mean.
And in a basketball sense, that was 100 percent what I needed to do.
When my brother rung Leah up at the store that day, she told him why she remembered me.
“She was always nice to me,” Leah said. “She made me feel welcome.”
She was always nice to me.
Not, “She was an amazing athlete,” or “I always admired her talent.” I was nice to her.
I’m not going to lie, when Ian told me that, I was a little choked up. That was a really tumultuous time for me, trying to come into my own not as an athlete – because honestly, that was never my end goal – but as a human being, trying to develop confidence and security in who I was as a person.
Which is sort of what we're all doing when we're 15, 16, 17 years old.
I don't know about any of you guys, but whenever I think about Ian’s conversation with Leah, I’m happy that’s what she remembers most about me. I’m happy that’s what she associates with me – an older girl who was nice, who was helpful, who was encouraging.
No matter what my RBF might imply – that’s “resting mean-girl face”– I’ll always take being the “nice girl” over athletic prowess – and over being the “pretty girl” or the “popular girl” or the “most talented girl.”
Every single time.
People always remember how you made them feel. Sometimes, being “too nice” can catapult you into an array of challenges, but sometimes, you make a tiny little difference for someone who might have needed you in that moment.
And that, THAT is a truly nice thought.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
