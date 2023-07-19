Lana Koontz

Summer is in full swing. The mornings are nice, some cooler than others. I have heard weather people say, “if it is 70 degrees by 9 a.m. or earlier, it’s going to be a hot day,” and I have noticed it to be. Then the temperature climbs higher to a hot, steamy afternoon, and then the storms begin. At least the storms here have not been as bad as those around the D.C. area with flash flooding and high wind.

Gig and Gale Smith held their annual 4th of July picnic with others. Attending were: Matt, Michele, Alex, Eli Embry, Randy, Wanda, Amanda Rylee and Lana Koontz. Matt was the master chef, showing off his new grills. All the food was delicious. Then, it was sweating out the afternoon to see if it was going to storm for the fireworks. The evening turned out beautiful, and around 80 people showed up. Some from Indiana, York, Pa., the Eastern Shore, Fort Ashby, Oldtown and the locals. Several said the fireworks were the best they had ever seen.

