Lenten Lesson
Today, as we continue our consideration of Christ’s last words we want to think about the spiritual and practical implications of the words we find in Luke 23:33-34.
(In the King James Version, our passage in Luke 23:33-34 reads this way: “And when they were come to the place, which is called Calvary, there they crucified Him, and the malefactors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left. Then said Jesus, And they parted His raiment and cast lots.”)
There is no doubt that the need for forgiveness is real. Jesus shows us who to turn to and how to do so. In His prayer Jesus addresses God the Father and asks Him to forgive them … for they know not what they do.
Here we have a wonderful example of how the spiritual concept of forgiveness is displayed for us by Jesus and applied in a real world situation. But, we say, this was 2,000 years ago in a specialized setting and this was the God-man after all. We say all that to keep from applying this lesson of genuine, heart-felt forgiveness in our own personal lives.
I want to share with you some of what the Bible teaches about how forgiveness from God impacts our forgiveness of others. Here are some troubling questions on forgiveness:
1. If we forgive others, how do we keep from being walked all over?
2. If we forgive, does that mean that we are saying that the wrong that was committed was OK — of no consequence, or unimportant?
3. If we forgive, is that the same as condoning the wrong; and won’t that lead to the encouragement of more wrong?
4. Must we wait for forgiveness to be requested before we forgive? In other words, must we demand remorse before we forgive the person who hurt us?
5. Should we hold back on forgiving when the other person holds back on repentance?
6. Is there any value in holding a grudge?
7. What if they don’t care whether we forgive them or not?
Let’s take a look at what forgiveness is not: Forgiving is not forgetting. Forgiving is not excusing. Forgiving is not accepting.
Forgiving is not tolerating everything.
And yet, the forgiveness of others is required of Christians.
(We see this as Christ Himself forgives those who are killing Him: “Then said Jesus, ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’” — Luke 23:34a KJV)
And, we see this requirement in the Lord’s Prayer.
(“Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive those who sin against us.” — Luke 11:4.)
We see it again in Paul’s words to the Ephesians.
(“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you.” — Ephesians 4:32 NIV)
Perhaps there is someone that you need to forgive. Perhaps there is some unacknowledged wrong or offense that is standing in the way of your joy as a Christian.
Perhaps you have been waiting for someone to come and apologize to you. And maybe you are right and deserve that apology; but since they haven’t said they’re sorry, you have smoldered, and stewed, and fumed to the point that your spiritual life is suffering.
Today would be a good day to forgive that person ... whether they ask for it or not.
Perhaps you would say, “I might be willing to show that mercy, grace and forgiveness ... if I could be assured that it would result in reconciliation, or restoration or renewed love. I would forgive if I knew that they would then love me in return ...”
Jesus taught us that we should love our enemies, which includes those who have sinned against us. If you love those who already love you, what credit is that to you ... even unbelievers do that, He said.
The real test of your Christianity is when you can forgive without conditions and in the process be more like God.
Let me encourage you to: Forgive them because God in His great love and mercy forgave you. Forgive them because it is the right thing to do.
Forgive them because you don’t want to feel this way toward them any more. Forgive them because your own happiness hangs in the balance.
Forgive them because the relationship you have with them is at stake. Forgive them because refusing to do so hinders your relationship with God.
Let’s look at this from the other side ... Is there someone that you need to apologize to today? Perhaps you are the guilty party and have been too proud, or too stubborn, or too busy to make things right with someone.
You can do that today. Be the one who makes the 1st move toward reconciliation by forgiving and being forgiven. Remember that because forgiveness was so important to God, He sent His only Son Jesus to the cross to make sure it was available to us. Are you willing to forgive and be forgiven?
