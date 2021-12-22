4h 1

Pictured are club members (back row, left to right) Claire Hibbs, Elleigh Coleman, Peyton Milleson, Justin Frazer, Jackson Frazer (front), Emilia Morris, Claire Milleson and Ben Morris.

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Mountaineers 4-H Club held their November meeting on Nov. 14. Club members Justin Frazer, Jackson Frazer and Peyton Milleson presented a program on tree stand safety. The club also made and decorated birthday bags for the local food pantry. The bags included all the materials to make a birthday cake.

Pictured (left to right) are members Claire Milleson, Emilia Morris, Ben Morris and Peyton Milleson.

