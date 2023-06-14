0614 lions scholarship 1.png

Macie Koon of Ripley, pictured with Lion Roy Knight at WVSDB graduation.
0614 lions scholarship 2.png

Jocelyn Prater smiles with Knight.

ROMNEY — Two West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind graduates have been awarded with a scholarship and work program through Lions Clubs throughout the state. 

These Lions Clubs all over West Virginia voluntarily contribute funds to an ongoing program – the West Virginia State Lions Student Work Program, on the WVSDB campus in Romney. The current program coordinator of the service project is Lion Roy Knight. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.