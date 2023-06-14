ROMNEY — Two West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind graduates have been awarded with a scholarship and work program through Lions Clubs throughout the state.
These Lions Clubs all over West Virginia voluntarily contribute funds to an ongoing program – the West Virginia State Lions Student Work Program, on the WVSDB campus in Romney. The current program coordinator of the service project is Lion Roy Knight.
Students who choose to participate in the program work a number of different kinds of jobs on campus under the supervision of house parents and/or faculty for a $6 per hour stipend, allowing student workers to have not only a little pocket money, but also skills to be used in future employment settings.
Additionally, the program offers a one-year scholarship of $1,000 to a college or trade school of the scholarship recipient’s choosing. The program attempts to offer the scholarship to one deaf student and one blind student who have faithfully participated in the program.
This year, the two students receiving the award are Macie Koon of Ripley, who will be studying cybersecurity at WVU in Parkersburg, and Jocelyn Prater of Charleston, who will be studying culinary arts at WVU Tech.
