Whether you are on a camping adventure with the family, or enjoying a campfire with friends and family in your backyard, summer cooking over the coals is a great opportunity to try some great foods while making memories! Cooking over campfires especially offers many hands-on experiences that kids will enjoy and cherish. Getting kids involved in the cooking process can teach important lessons and life skills. Using healthy campfire recipes is best and teaches kids about the importance of good nutrition.
Planning Outdoor Meals
Think variety, color and nutrition when planning your meals for the outdoors. Incorporating servings from each of the food groups is a good way to incorporate good nutrition. Eat your rainbow – choosing a variety of colors among vegetables and fruits provides an assortment of flavors and good nutrition to your meals. It’s also important to remember that appetites increase with outdoor activities; family members may want more than one serving.
Food Safety
As summer’s temperatures soar, so can your risk for getting sick. Remember to always keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. If your menu includes perishable food ingredients, be sure that they are kept cold until they are used. Coolers and insulated bags are necessary to help accomplish this. Perishable leftovers (meats, most dairy products and cooked egg dishes) are hazardous if they cannot be chilled. The CDC advises that leftovers be refrigerated within two hours; if temperatures are 90 degrees or above, one hour is the limit. If soap and water are not available, packaged hand wipes are a good way to ensure that everyone has clean hands when preparing the food or before eating.
Campfire Safety
Acknowledging campfire safety will make the experience more enjoyable for everyone involved:
• Do not wear flammable or loose clothing near campfires.
• Always supervise children; absolutely no running or playing near campfires.
• Do not leave the campfire unattended, and always have a bucket of water close by; a responsible adult must be present at all times.
• Have a safety circle around the campfire.
• Have a first aid kit and cell/land line phone close by before campfire activities begin.
• Safety first, always!
Clean-up
When cooking is complete, make sure that the fire is out. Spread out the coals and sprinkle with water.
Foil Packet Potatoes
Recipes that involve putting a mix of ingredients together into a foil packet allows kids to pick and choose ingredients for their very own creation.
- Diced potatoes
- Sliced onions
- Shredded cheese
- Bacon bits
- Butter or oil such as olive, canola, etc.
- Herbs (basil, chives, etc.)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Place the potatoes on pieces of heavy-duty foil. Sprinkle desired toppings over potatoes; dot with butter or lightly drizzle with oil. Fold foil up around potatoes. Seal the edges of foil well. Grill, covered, over medium heat for 30-40 minutes or until potatoes or tender.
Note: Try to prepare as much in advance such as shredding cheese and dicing onions. Place ingredients in plastic bags and keep cold in coolers until ready to use.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension
Camper’s Pizza
- Biscuits from a can or English muffins
- Bottled or canned pizza sauce (about 14 oz.)
- 1 package (3-1/2 oz.) sliced pepperoni or other cooked meat
- 8 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese
- Mushrooms or vegetables of your choice
- Dried oregano
Place English muffins on a greased grill 5 inches from medium coals, or place biscuit dough on a sheet of aluminum foil on the grill. Cook until lightly browned underneath. Turn each circle over and spread with sauce; top with the meat, cheese, veggies, and oregano. Cook 12 to 15 minutes longer or until sauce bubbles and edges of dough are browned.
Note: Kids have fun choosing from a variety of ingredients, thus creating their very own creation.
Recipe Source: Iowa State Extension
Grilled Corn
Turn back husks of sweet corn, and strip off silk. Lay husks back in position and line up on grill over hot coals. Turn ears frequently using long handled tongs and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until husks are dry and browned (corn will look “suntanned.” For browner, sweeter corn, continue roasting to suit own taste). Serve with butter, salt and pepper.
Recipe Source: Iowa State Extension
Fruit Kabobs
Cut a variety of fresh or canned fruit (except melons) into uniform pieces. Thread fruit on long skewers. Blend 1 cup honey and 1-1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice. Brush over fruit. Grease gill to prevent sticking. Heat over medium fire, brushing occasionally with butter. Avoid scorching. Serve with remaining honey mixture.
Recipe Source: Iowa State Extension
Hawaiian Chicken
- 1 chicken breast
- Ham slices
- Pineapple chunks
- Green pepper chunks
- Onion
- Mushrooms
In heavy duty foil, lay meat on the bottom of the foil. Top with vegetables and fruit of your choice. Place a tablespoon of sauce on top. Wrap and cook over hot coals until cooked. Approximately 30 minutes.
Sauce
- 1/2 cup pineapple preserves
- 1/2 cup apple jelly
- 2 Tbsp. horseradish
- 2 Tbsp. prepared mustard
In a 1 qt. saucepan over low – heat until jelly is melted. Makes 1 cup.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
Reuben Sandwiches
- 12 slices rye bread
- 6 Tbsp. prepared hot mustard or Thousand Island dressing
- 1/2 lb. sliced corned beef
- 16 oz. sauerkraut, drained
- 6 sandwich slice Swiss cheese
- Butter/margarine, softened
Fire should be at medium heat. Spread lightly with mustard or Thousand Island dressing. Top each corned beef, sauerkraut and a slice of cheese.
Place each sandwich on aluminum foil and seal or place in the campfire pie iron. Grill for 8 to 10 minutes on each side or until sandwich is heated through.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
Upside-down Cake in a Can
- 1 white or yellow cake mix
- 2 cans pineapple slices
- Brown sugar
- Margarine
- 1 jar cherries
- 12 6-oz. tuna cans
Follow directions on cake mix. Grease small tuna cans. Place one pineapple slice with cherry in each can. Sprinkle with brown sugar and dot with one tsp. margarine. Put a few spoonfuls of cake batter in each can (1/2 to 3/4 full) and cover with foil. Place a few inches over fire on grill for 10-15 minutes until cake is done. Invert on serving plate and wait five minutes before removing tuna can.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
Vegetable Kabobs
- 2 large green peppers, cut into 1-inch squares
- 2 medium onions, quartered, separated
- 4 small zucchini cut into 1-inch pieces
- 12 whole mushrooms
- 1 bottle fat-free Italian salad dressing or balsamic vinegar dressing or marinate.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
Apple Cobbler
- 1 box cake mix (plus all ingredients listed on box)
- 2 cans apple pie filling
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
Using a Dutch oven, melt 2 Tbsp. of butter. Pour in apples or peaches; add cinnamon. Dump dry cake mix on top. Add all the other ingredients. Mix lightly but not deeply. Bake in coals for 25-30 minutes.
Recipe Source: WVU Extension
