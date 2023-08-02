In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

Whether you are on a camping adventure with the family, or enjoying a campfire with friends and family in your backyard, summer cooking over the coals is a great opportunity to try some great foods while making memories! Cooking over campfires especially offers many hands-on experiences that kids will enjoy and cherish. Getting kids involved in the cooking process can teach important lessons and life skills.  Using healthy campfire recipes is best and teaches kids about the importance of good nutrition. 

Planning Outdoor Meals

0802 recipes 1.jpg
0802 recipes 2.jpg
0802 recipes 3.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.