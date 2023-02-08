Harry Spaid

As I sit here writing this, it is the first time in quite some time it actually feels warm in my house. The furnace has been running constantly, but it never seems as warm as the thermostat says. I can imagine a gauge on my propane tank running like the one on the gas pump when filling my car, but the weather forecaster on TV, despite what Phil forecasted on Groundhog Day, predicts the temperature is going to be warmer for the next few days. 

The Timber Ridge Christian Church has decided to hold their pancake breakfast to benefit the Hospice of the Panhandle on March 11. The cost for the meal will be a free-will donation. More information in my next column. The church is currently collecting cookies and snacks for the Valentine Program the Hospice conducts. 

