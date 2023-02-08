As I sit here writing this, it is the first time in quite some time it actually feels warm in my house. The furnace has been running constantly, but it never seems as warm as the thermostat says. I can imagine a gauge on my propane tank running like the one on the gas pump when filling my car, but the weather forecaster on TV, despite what Phil forecasted on Groundhog Day, predicts the temperature is going to be warmer for the next few days.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has decided to hold their pancake breakfast to benefit the Hospice of the Panhandle on March 11. The cost for the meal will be a free-will donation. More information in my next column. The church is currently collecting cookies and snacks for the Valentine Program the Hospice conducts.
On Feb. 11, 2 to 6 p.m. at the old Capon Bridge Middle School, the Hanging Rock Ruritan Club will be serving a pulled pork dinner with baked potato, green beans, dessert and drink. Proceeds from this meal will be used to finance the club’s community service projects. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. The club traditionally celebrates Valentine’s Day at this meeting. All members, their spouses and special friends are invited. The club will be conducting several special programs at this meeting.
Happy birthday wishes to, first, a belated wish to my cousin and neighbor Ray Spaid, on Groundhog Day. Eric Reid and Sharie Eckenrode, Feb. 4; Tom Jenkins, Feb. 6; Rosie Reid, Feb. 9; Mabel Whetzel, Feb. 14; Phil Cash, Feb. 19. I will be observing my 87th on Feb. 8.
I want to wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day as you celebrate with your loved ones.
